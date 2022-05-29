Experience true color, unconstrained visuals
The new Philips E line monitor with 4-sides narrow border and cable management design offers a stylish enhancement to your workspace. Experience crisp Full HD visuals, 1ms and AMD FreeSync™ technology for smooth gaming action. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Experience true color, unconstrained visuals
The new Philips E line monitor with 4-sides narrow border and cable management design offers a stylish enhancement to your workspace. Experience crisp Full HD visuals, 1ms and AMD FreeSync™ technology for smooth gaming action. See all benefits
Experience true color, unconstrained visuals
The new Philips E line monitor with 4-sides narrow border and cable management design offers a stylish enhancement to your workspace. Experience crisp Full HD visuals, 1ms and AMD FreeSync™ technology for smooth gaming action. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Experience true color, unconstrained visuals
The new Philips E line monitor with 4-sides narrow border and cable management design offers a stylish enhancement to your workspace. Experience crisp Full HD visuals, 1ms and AMD FreeSync™ technology for smooth gaming action. See all benefits
Extremely minimizing 4-sided bezels on this virtually frameless display gives minimalist look and offers an expansive viewing experience. Expand your productivity and make you focus on the vivid images with seamless visions. Significant wide view without distraction even multi monitor set-up in pivot mode.
IPS displays use an advanced technology which gives you extra wide viewing angles of 178/178 degree, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle. Unlike standard TN panels, IPS displays gives you remarkably crisp images with vivid colors, making it ideal not only for Photos, movies and web browsing, but also for professional applications which demand color accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.
Gaming shouldn't be a choice between choppy gameplay or broken frames. With the new Philips monitor it doesn't have to be. Get fluid, artifact-free performance at virtually any framerate with AMD FreeSync™ technology, smooth quick refresh and ultra-fast response time.
MPRT (motion picture response time) is more intuitive way to describe the response time, which directly refers the duration from seeing blurry noise to clean and crisp images. Philips gaming monitor with 1 ms MPRT effectively eliminates smearing and motion blur, delivers shaper and precise visuals to enhance gaming experience. Best choice for playing thrilling and twitch-sensitive games.
The new Philips gaming display has quick access OSD fine tuned for gamers, offering you multiple options. "FPS" mode (First person shooting) improves dark themes in games, allowing you to see hidden objects in dark areas. "Racing" mode adapts display with fastest response time, high color, along with image adjustments. "RTS" mode (Real time strategy) has a special SmartFrame mode which enables highlighting of specific area and allows for size and image adjustments. Gamer 1 and Gamer 2 enable you to save personal customized settings based on different games, ensuring best performance.
Due to the way brightness is controlled on LED-backlit screens, some users experience flicker on their screen which causes eye fatigue. Philips Flicker-free Technology applies a new solution to regulate brightness and reduce flicker for more comfortable viewing.
Studies have shown that just as ultra-violet rays can cause eye damage, shortwave length blue light rays from LED displays can cause eye damage and affect vision over time. Developed for wellbeing, Philips LowBlue Mode setting uses a smart software technology to reduce harmful shortwave blue light.
Cable management is an intimate design that maintains tidy workspace by organizing cables and wires required for the operation of a display device.
The discreetly placed EasySelect Menu Toggle Key allows you to make quick and easy adjustments to monitor settings in the On-Screen Display menu.
SmartContrast is a Philips technology that analyzes the contents you are displaying, automatically adjusting colors and controlling backlight intensity to dynamically enhance contrast for the best digital images and videos or when playing games where dark hues are displayed. When Economy mode is selected, contrast is adjusted and backlighting fine-tuned for just-right display of everyday office applications and lower power consumption.
Picture/Display
Connectivity
Convenience
Stand
Power
Dimensions
Weight
Operating conditions
Sustainability
Compliance and standards
Cabinet
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.