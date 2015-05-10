Other items in the box
- Remote Control
- 2 x AAA Batteries
- Table top stand
- Power cord
- Quick start guide
Slim LED TV
All you need in one compact design: Philips 4000 series Slim LED TV with Digital Crystal Clear. Enjoy vivid images, clear sound, and added features like handy extra USB and HDMI ports. The ideal choice for any room in your house. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Slim LED TV
All you need in one compact design: Philips 4000 series Slim LED TV with Digital Crystal Clear. Enjoy vivid images, clear sound, and added features like handy extra USB and HDMI ports. The ideal choice for any room in your house. See all benefits
Slim LED TV
All you need in one compact design: Philips 4000 series Slim LED TV with Digital Crystal Clear. Enjoy vivid images, clear sound, and added features like handy extra USB and HDMI ports. The ideal choice for any room in your house. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Slim LED TV
All you need in one compact design: Philips 4000 series Slim LED TV with Digital Crystal Clear. Enjoy vivid images, clear sound, and added features like handy extra USB and HDMI ports. The ideal choice for any room in your house. See all benefits
Traditional TVs have a bezel that wraps around the TV like a picture frame. Our Ultra Narrow bezel is modern and thin, so you have more picture to enjoy.
Perfect Motion Rate combines Philips display technology and advanced video processing techniques to improve the quality of each picture frame. So whether you like gaming, fast paced sporting events or action films, you’ll experience the ultimate in sharpness and smooth moving images.
Share the fun. Connect your USB memory-stick, digital camera, mp3 player or other multimedia device to the USB port on your TV to enjoy photos, videos and music with the easy to use onscreen content browser.
Stylish, compact and lightweight. Your small screen TV lets you catch up with your favorite programs in the kitchen, keeps you up to date with the news while you work in the garage, and gives you the latest sports scores as you BBQ. A TV this portable likes to be where the fun is!
For natural looking pictures from any source, Philips created Digital Crystal Clear. Because whether you indulge in your favorite soap, the news, or have friends over to watch a video—you'll enjoy it all in optimal contrast, color and sharpness.
Use your TV as a monitor. Simply connect using a VGA cable and you are ready to go.
Picture/Display
Supported Display Resolution
Tuner/Reception/Transmission
Multimedia Applications
User Interaction
Sound
Connectivity
Power
Accessories
Dimensions
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.