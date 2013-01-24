All your connections through one USB-C cable

The new USB 3.1 Type-C cable with a slim and reversible connector, offers easy one-cable-docking. With USB 3.1 you get the fastest speeds, 20 times as fast as USB 2.0, allowing you to transfer a 4K movie in less than 60 seconds. Simplify by connecting all your peripherals to your monitor as a dock with one cable to the notebook, including high resolution video output from your PC to monitor. Additionally, USB-C even allows you to power and charge your notebook from the monitor eliminating the need for extra power cables. All your connections through one simple cable.