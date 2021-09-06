Simplify your connections
The Philips B line monitor with USB-C docking replaces cable clutter. View Full HD image and re-charge your laptop, all at the same time with a single USB-C cable. SmartErgo base, Flicker-free and LowBlue mode make work easy-on-the eyes. See all benefits
This Philips display features a USB type-C connector with power delivery. With intelligent and flexible power management, you can power charge your compatible device directly. Its slim, reversible USB-C allows for easy, one-cable connection. You can watch high resolution video and transfer data at a super-speed, while powering up and re-charging your compatible device at the same time.
IPS displays use an advanced technology which gives you extra wide viewing angles of 178/178 degree, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle - even in 90 degree Pivot mode! Unlike standard TN panels, IPS displays gives you remarkably crisp images with vivid colors, making it ideal not only for Photos, movies and web browsing, but also for professional applications which demand color accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.
The SmartErgoBase is a monitor base that delivers ergonomic display comfort and provides cable management. The base can swivel, tilt and rotate to various angles to ensure maximum comfort. The height adjustable stand guarantees the optimal viewing level, reducing the physical strains of a long workday, while cable management reduces cable clutter and keeps the workspace neat and professional.
Due to the way brightness is controlled on LED-backlit screens, some users experience flicker on their screen which causes eye fatigue. Philips Flicker-free Technology applies a new solution to regulate brightness and reduce flicker for more comfortable viewing.
Studies have shown that just as ultra-violet rays can cause eye damage, shortwave length blue light rays from LED displays can cause eye damage and affect vision over time. Developed for wellbeing, Philips LowBlue Mode setting uses a smart software technology to reduce harmful shortwave blue light.
An HDMI-ready device has all the required hardware to accept High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) input. A HDMI cable enables high-quality digital video and audio all transmitted over a single cable from a PC or any number of AV sources (including set-top boxes, DVD players, A/V receivers and video cameras).
PowerSensor is a built-in 'people sensor' that transmits and receives harmless infrared signals to determine if user is present and automatically reduces monitor brightness when user steps away from the desk, cutting energy costs by up to 70 percent and prolonging monitor life.
This monitor features a built in USB-C connector which meets USB Power Delivery standard. With intelligent and flexible power management, you can now power up and or re-charge your compatible* Notebook directly from the Monitor using a single USB-C cable.
Designed for sustainability, and reduced operating costs, this monitor meets environmental standards. Such as: ENERGY STAR, EPEAT, TCO Certified. For more information on certification, please visit: ENERGY STAR: https://www.energystar.gov/ EPEAT: https://www.epeat.net/ TCO Certified: https://tcocertified.com/
