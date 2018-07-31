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Discontinued

Curved LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color

278E8QJAB/89

4.7

| (6) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Ultra-curved, ultra-colorful

Colors like you've never seen before. This brilliant wide view display with Ultra Wide-Color offers the richest and most vivid colors wrapped in an immersive curved design for a your best creations yet.

See all benefits

Ultra-curved, ultra-colorful

  • E Line

  • 27" (68.6 cm)

  • 1920 x 1080 (Full HD)

Built-in stereo speakers for multimedia

A pair of high quality stereo speakers built into a display device. It can be visible front firing, or invisible down firing, top firing, rear firing, etc depending on model and design.

SmartContrast for deep black level details

SmartContrast for deep black level details

SmartContrast is a Philips technology that analyzes the contents you are displaying, automatically adjusting colors and controlling backlight intensity to dynamically enhance contrast for the best digital images and videos or when playing games where dark hues are displayed. When Economy mode is selected, contrast is adjusted and backlighting fine-tuned for just-right display of everyday office applications and lower power consumption.

DisplayPort connection for maximum visuals

DisplayPort is a digital link from PC to Monitor without any conversion. With higher capabilities than DVI standard, it is fully capable to support up to 15meter cables and 10.8 Gbps/sec data transfer. With this high performance and zero latency, you get the fastest imaging and refresh rates - making DisplayPort the best choice for not only general office or home use, but also for the demanding gaming and movies, video editing and more. It also keeps interoperability in mind via use of various adapters.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.7

of 5

6

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

4
2
1

31/07/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great value for money

I will gladly recommend this product. Awesome resolution, colors, design, I suffered renaissance buying this monitor.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 278E8QJAB Curved LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 278E8QJAB Curved LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color

23/01/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

beyond my expectation

Perfect screen, great resolution and design, easy to set it up and connect it, very comfortable to eyes ... I can work more longer now without having tired eyes or headache ... it's definitely better than flat screen and it inspired me to buy a 52 " curved screen UDH TV. Thank you Philips & PC/Curry store

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 278E8QJAB Curved LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 278E8QJAB Curved LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color

23/01/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

beyond my expectation

Perfect screen, great resolution and design, easy to set it up and connect it, very comfortable to eyes ... I can work more longer now without having tired eyes or headache ... it's definitely better than flat screen and it inspired me to buy a 52 " curved screen UDH TV. Thank you Philips & PC/Curry store

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 278E8QJAB Curved LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 278E8QJAB Curved LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color

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Disclaimers

  1. Radius of the arc of the display curvature in mm

  2. The maximum resolution works for either HDMI input or DP input.

  3. Response time value equal to SmartResponse

  4. NTSC Area based on CIE1976

  5. sRGB Area based on CIE1931