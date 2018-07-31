2 year warranty
Discontinued
278E8QJAB/89
Ultra-curved, ultra-colorful
Colors like you've never seen before. This brilliant wide view display with Ultra Wide-Color offers the richest and most vivid colors wrapped in an immersive curved design for a your best creations yet.
E Line
27" (68.6 cm)
1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
A pair of high quality stereo speakers built into a display device. It can be visible front firing, or invisible down firing, top firing, rear firing, etc depending on model and design.
SmartContrast is a Philips technology that analyzes the contents you are displaying, automatically adjusting colors and controlling backlight intensity to dynamically enhance contrast for the best digital images and videos or when playing games where dark hues are displayed. When Economy mode is selected, contrast is adjusted and backlighting fine-tuned for just-right display of everyday office applications and lower power consumption.
DisplayPort is a digital link from PC to Monitor without any conversion. With higher capabilities than DVI standard, it is fully capable to support up to 15meter cables and 10.8 Gbps/sec data transfer. With this high performance and zero latency, you get the fastest imaging and refresh rates - making DisplayPort the best choice for not only general office or home use, but also for the demanding gaming and movies, video editing and more. It also keeps interoperability in mind via use of various adapters.
4.7
of 5
6
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
milanchek
31/07/2018
United Kingdom
Great value for money
I will gladly recommend this product. Awesome resolution, colors, design, I suffered renaissance buying this monitor.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 278E8QJAB Curved LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 278E8QJAB Curved LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color
workingranny
23/01/2018
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
beyond my expectation
Perfect screen, great resolution and design, easy to set it up and connect it, very comfortable to eyes ... I can work more longer now without having tired eyes or headache ... it's definitely better than flat screen and it inspired me to buy a 52 " curved screen UDH TV. Thank you Philips & PC/Curry store
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 278E8QJAB Curved LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 278E8QJAB Curved LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color
TheConsultant
23/01/2018
United Kingdom
beyond my expectation
Perfect screen, great resolution and design, easy to set it up and connect it, very comfortable to eyes ... I can work more longer now without having tired eyes or headache ... it's definitely better than flat screen and it inspired me to buy a 52 " curved screen UDH TV. Thank you Philips & PC/Curry store
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 278E8QJAB Curved LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 278E8QJAB Curved LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color
Radius of the arc of the display curvature in mm
The maximum resolution works for either HDMI input or DP input.
Response time value equal to SmartResponse
NTSC Area based on CIE1976
sRGB Area based on CIE1931