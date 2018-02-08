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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

Brilliance4K Ultra HD LCD monitor

288P6LJEB/89

4.6

| (5) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Precise detail and clarity

See a new level of detail and clarity with the new Philips 28" UltraClear 4K display! Ultra HD. Four times clearer than Full HD, colors become richer, details become clearer. Experience Ultra High Definition at an ultra-mainstream price.

See all benefits

with UltraClear 4K UHD Resolution

Precise detail and clarity

  • P Line

  • 28" (71.1 cm)

  • 3840 x 2160 (4K UHD)

UltraClear 4K UHD (3840x2160) resolution for precision

UltraClear 4K UHD (3840x2160) resolution for precision

These Philips displays utilize high performance panels to deliver UltraClear, 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) resolution images. Whether you are demanding professional requiring extremely detailed images for CAD solutions, using 3D graphics applications or a financial wizard working on huge spreadsheets, Philips displays will make your images and graphics come alive.

Calibrated for vivid and true colors

Experience vivid and true color images. With over one billion colors, your images look exactly as you saw them without visual abnormalities and gradations.

SmartResponse 1ms refresh for fast gaming

SmartResponse 1ms refresh for fast gaming

SmartResponse is a exclusive Philips overdrive technology that when turned on, automatically adjusts response times to specific application requirements like gaming and movies which require faster response times in order to produce judder, time-lag and ghost image free images

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.6

of 5

5

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

08/02/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

very impressed

great product the screen produced a lovely balanced view straight out of the box. the stand I very well made and stops monitor from shaking. The built in speakers produces a good clear sound. One thing I would recommend is a good quality display port cable as with a display port cable v 1.4 I can run games using 1m/s with no input lag or colour shift.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Brilliance 288P6LJEB 4K Ultra HD LCD monitor

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Brilliance 288P6LJEB 4K Ultra HD LCD monitor

19/07/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Fantastic 4K for the price

About every modern interface I would need ! Including DisplayPort 1.2, 1.4 would be better, any software updates? A network Ethernet port and DLNA would be superb, just need computer and TV, set top boxes to catch up now. Would like multi view with 4 X 1080p on 4K screen, instead of just 2 X 1080p, any software update? by USB? Display port 1.2 with MST useful, multiple streams.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Brilliance 288P6LJEB 4K Ultra HD LCD monitor

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Brilliance 288P6LJEB 4K Ultra HD LCD monitor

25/08/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Superb bit of kit

We use this in a business setting and it does the business. other sets might look more sleek but compared to our other sets here, it is the easiest to use.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Brilliance 288P6LJEB 4K Ultra HD LCD monitor

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Brilliance 288P6LJEB 4K Ultra HD LCD monitor

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Disclaimers

  1. This Philips display is MHL certified. However, in case your MHL device does not connect or work correctly, check with your MHL device FAQ or vendor directly for direction. The policy of your device manufacturer may require you to purchase their brand specific MHL cable or adapter in order to work

  2. Requires optional MHL certified mobile device and MHL cable. (not included) Please check with your MHL device vendor for compatibility.

  3. Standby/Off energy saving of ErP is not applicable for the MHL charging functionality

  4. Requires minimum graphics to support UHD resolution at 60Hz, for minimum requirements please consult your graphics vendor.

  5. Smart response time is the optimum value from either GtG or GtG (BW) tests.

  6. EPEAT rating is valid only where Philips registers the product. Please visit https://www.epeat.net/ for registration status in your country.