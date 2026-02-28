2 year warranty
Discontinued
32PHT6815/56
Simply smart. Clearly brilliant.
Watch. Play. Enjoy. This HD Philips TV puts you right in the heart of the action with a pin-sharp picture and crisp sound. The SAPHI dashboard gives you easy access to content, and the low input lag via HDMI is ideal for gaming.
80 cm (32")
LED TV
HDR 10
Pixel Plus HD
Philips Pixel Plus HD engine optimizes picture quality to deliver crisp images with beautiful contrast. So whether you are streaming online or watching cable TV, you will enjoy sharper images with brighter whites and deeper blacks.
SAPHI is a fast, intuitive operating system that makes your Philips Smart TV a real pleasure to use. Enjoy great picture quality and one-button access to a clear icon-based menu. Operate your TV with ease, and quickly navigate to popular Philips Smart TV apps including YouTube, Netflix, and more.
Reviews
EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country and operator dependent.
The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up to date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscripction are required. Contact your operator for more information.
Smart TV app offerings vary per TV model and country. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/smarttv.
Image depicted on the website are non-contractual pictures. Please always refer to the actual TV that are sold in the retail or stores.
Due to the transmission limitations of Bluetooth wireless technology, a slight sound delay might occur when you hear audio from your bluetooth headphone or bluetooth speakers. When this occur, you might see the character moving his or her mouth but there is a slight delay in spoken dialog accompany