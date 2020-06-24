2 year warranty
Discontinued
43PFT5883/56
Full HD Smart LED TV
The Philips 5800 Series with Smart TV brings all your favorite apps and content to the big screen. Now blockbuster movie, live sports and multiplayer are just a few clicks away.
108 cm (43")
LED TV
DVB-T/T2
Picture Quality matters. Regular HDTVs deliver quality, but you expect more. Imagine crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colors for a true to life picture.
Philips Pixel Plus HD engine optimizes picture quality to deliver crisp images with beautiful contrast. So whether you’re streaming online or watching from a disc, you’ll enjoy sharper images with brighter whites and blacker blacks.
Philips app gallery is a wide-ranging collection of online apps that you can access as soon as your Smart TV is connected to the Internet. It’s that easy! Just switch on your TV, connect to the Internet and experience a whole new world of entertainment online.
1.6
of 5
8
Reviews
Saddie
24/06/2020
United Arab Emirates
Great Product for a Cheaper Cost
I would like to thank for Philips to make the TV awesome. I like this TV so much and the Color and Contrast in the Screen is super.
Pros
Color, Contrast, Sound, Coaxial Audio Link, WiFi
Cons
Nothing To Point Out
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 5800 series 40PFT5883 FHD LED Smart TV
Date of Use 2019-12-24
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 5800 series 40PFT5883 FHD LED Smart TV
Date of Use 2019-12-24
Ze6490
08/05/2020
United Arab Emirates
Smart TV!
I've selected this model as smart TV assuming that it has built-in applications like YouTube & Netflix but it doesn't have and I don't what to do now as already purchased.
This review was made for 5800 series 43PFT5883 FHD LED Smart TV
Date of Use 2020-04-08
This review was made for 5800 series 43PFT5883 FHD LED Smart TV
Date of Use 2020-04-08
Ghost12
13/08/2021
United Arab Emirates
waste of money
Not user friendly , does not have apps like Netflix and amazon, even when we try to install its is always throwing error. software is crap and useless
This review was made for 5800 series 40PFT5883 FHD LED Smart TV
Date of Use 2021-02-13
This review was made for 5800 series 40PFT5883 FHD LED Smart TV
Date of Use 2021-02-13
EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country and operator dependent.
The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up to date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscripction are required. Contact your operator for more information.
(Philips) only compatible with specific Philips player device.