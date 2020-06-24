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2 year warranty

All series

  • Front Product Photograph
  • Main in Use Photograph
  • Front Product Photograph
  • Remote Control Photograph
  • Connector Side Drawing
  • Front Product Photograph
  • Main in Use Photograph
  • Front Product Photograph
  • Remote Control Photograph
  • Connector Side Drawing

Discontinued

5800 seriesFHD LED Smart TV

43PFT5883/56

1.6

| (8) Reviews

Full HD Smart LED TV

The Philips 5800 Series with Smart TV brings all your favorite apps and content to the big screen. Now blockbuster movie, live sports and multiplayer are just a few clicks away.

See all benefits

with Pixel Plus HD

Full HD Smart LED TV

  • 108 cm (43")

  • LED TV

  • DVB-T/T2

Full HD LED TV—brilliant LED images with incredible contrast

Picture Quality matters. Regular HDTVs deliver quality, but you expect more. Imagine crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colors for a true to life picture.

Pixel Plus HD gives you beautiful images you’ll love

Philips Pixel Plus HD engine optimizes picture quality to deliver crisp images with beautiful contrast. So whether you’re streaming online or watching from a disc, you’ll enjoy sharper images with brighter whites and blacker blacks.

Philips app gallery brings entertainment to you

Philips app gallery is a wide-ranging collection of online apps that you can access as soon as your Smart TV is connected to the Internet. It’s that easy! Just switch on your TV, connect to the Internet and experience a whole new world of entertainment online.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

1.6

of 5

8

Reviews

4
3

24/06/2020

United Arab Emirates

United Arab Emirates

Great Product for a Cheaper Cost

I would like to thank for Philips to make the TV awesome. I like this TV so much and the Color and Contrast in the Screen is super.

Pros

Color, Contrast, Sound, Coaxial Audio Link, WiFi

Cons

Nothing To Point Out

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 5800 series 40PFT5883 FHD LED Smart TV

Date of Use 2019-12-24

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 5800 series 40PFT5883 FHD LED Smart TV

Date of Use 2019-12-24

08/05/2020

United Arab Emirates

United Arab Emirates

Smart TV!

I've selected this model as smart TV assuming that it has built-in applications like YouTube & Netflix but it doesn't have and I don't what to do now as already purchased.

This review was made for 5800 series 43PFT5883 FHD LED Smart TV

Date of Use 2020-04-08

This review was made for 5800 series 43PFT5883 FHD LED Smart TV

Date of Use 2020-04-08

13/08/2021

United Arab Emirates

United Arab Emirates

waste of money

Not user friendly , does not have apps like Netflix and amazon, even when we try to install its is always throwing error. software is crap and useless

This review was made for 5800 series 40PFT5883 FHD LED Smart TV

Date of Use 2021-02-13

This review was made for 5800 series 40PFT5883 FHD LED Smart TV

Date of Use 2021-02-13

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Disclaimers

  1. EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country and operator dependent.

  2. The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up to date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscripction are required. Contact your operator for more information.

  3. (Philips) only compatible with specific Philips player device.