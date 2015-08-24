Search terms

EN
AR

Full HD Slim LED TV powered by Android™

55PFT5500/56
Overall rating / 5
3 awards
  • Full HD Slim LED TV powered by Android Full HD Slim LED TV powered by Android Full HD Slim LED TV powered by Android
    -{discount-value}

    Full HD Slim LED TV powered by Android™

    55PFT5500/56
    Overall rating / 5
    3 awards

    Full HD Slim LED TV powered by Android

    Experience the power of Android: Philips 5500 series Full HD Slim LED TV with Pixel Plus HD. Super fast processing makes navigating through your TV a breeze. The refined profile means it looks as fast as it operates. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Full HD Slim LED TV powered by Android™

    Full HD Slim LED TV powered by Android

    Experience the power of Android: Philips 5500 series Full HD Slim LED TV with Pixel Plus HD. Super fast processing makes navigating through your TV a breeze. The refined profile means it looks as fast as it operates. See all benefits

    Full HD Slim LED TV powered by Android

    Experience the power of Android: Philips 5500 series Full HD Slim LED TV with Pixel Plus HD. Super fast processing makes navigating through your TV a breeze. The refined profile means it looks as fast as it operates. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Full HD Slim LED TV powered by Android™

    Full HD Slim LED TV powered by Android

    Experience the power of Android: Philips 5500 series Full HD Slim LED TV with Pixel Plus HD. Super fast processing makes navigating through your TV a breeze. The refined profile means it looks as fast as it operates. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Android

      Full HD Slim LED TV powered by Android

      with Pixel Plus HD

      • 139 cm (55")
      • Full HD LED TV
      • Dual Core; 8GB & expandable
      • DVB-T/T2/C
      Android: for a faster, richer, more personal TV experience

      Android: for a faster, richer, more personal TV experience

      With Android on your Smart TV you’ll enjoy a fast processor and user-friendly interface. Its your launch control to endless content: from Google Play™, to Netflix, to an Internet Browser… and so much more. There’s an easy to navigate menu with direct links to your favorites.

      Ultra Narrow bezel gives you more picture to love

      Ultra Narrow bezel gives you more picture to love

      Traditional TVs have a bezel that wraps around the TV like a picture frame. Our Ultra Narrow bezel is modern and thin, so you have more picture to enjoy.

      Micro Dimming optimizes the contrast on your TV

      Micro Dimming optimizes the contrast on your TV

      Thanks to our special software that analyzes the picture in 6400 different zones and adjusts it accordingly, you’ll enjoy incredible contrast and image quality for a truly lifelike visual experience.

      200Hz PMR for sharp moving images

      200Hz PMR for sharp moving images

      Perfect Motion Rate combines Philips display technology and advanced video processing techniques to improve the quality of each picture frame. So whether you like gaming, fast paced sporting events or action films, you’ll experience the ultimate in sharpness and smooth moving images.

      Dual Core processing and Android OS for strong performance

      Dual Core processing and Android OS for strong performance

      With Android on your TV you'll navigate, launch apps and play videos in a way that is super fast, super intuitive, and super fun. The Android robot liberates the power of our Dual Core processor to get things done with speed and ease.

      Google Cast: unlock the full potential of your Smart TV

      Google Cast: unlock the full potential of your Smart TV

      Use Google Cast together with your smart device* to harness the power of your Philips Smart TV. It lets you browse web sites, content and apps, and then ‘cast’ them to your TV at the push of a button. Best of all, you can continue to use your smart device for other things even while the casted content is playing on your TV.

      Open stand design creates a light, floating effect

      A television with modern, refined lines deserves a stand that lifts it above the ordinary. That’s why the designers at Philips TV created this unique, open stand to integrate beautifully with your décor.

      Pixel Plus HD for beautiful images you’ll love

      Philips Pixel Plus HD engine optimizes picture quality to deliver crisp images with beautiful contrast. So whether you stream online or watch a DVD, you’ll enjoy sharper images with brighter whites and blacker blacks.

      Google Play™: your window to fun

      Google Play™ has a rich catalogue of high quality games for all ages. Optimized for use on your TV, they look as great as they play. And there’s no need to clutter up your house with yet another gaming console; with a universal USB gaming control you can navigate and play with ease.

      Spotify Connect—share your favorite music on TV

      All your favorite music is stored on your phone—but wouldn’t you rather hear it on your more powerful TV speakers? With Spotify Connect, you can easily play Spotify on your TV using the Spotify app on your phone as a remote. Just hit the play button and the music will switch to your TV speakers. No wires, no hassle… just sit back and relax.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Display
        LED Full HD
        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        139  cm
        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        55  inch
        Panel resolution
        1920x1080p
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Brightness
        350  cd/m²
        Picture enhancement
        • Pixel Plus HD
        • Micro Dimming
        • 200Hz Perfect Motion Rate

      • Android

        OS
        Android™ 5.1 (Lollipop)
        Pre-installed apps
        • Google Play Movies*
        • Google Play Music*
        • Google search
        • Voice Search
        • YouTube
        Memory size
        • 8GB
        • extendable via USB storage

      • Smart TV Features

        User Interaction
        • MultiRoom Client and Server
        • SimplyShare
        • Wi-Fi Miracast Certified*
        Program
        • Pause TV
        • USB Recording*
        SmartTV apps*
        • Online Video Stores
        • Open Internet Browser
        • Social TV
        • Spotify
        • TV on Demand
        • Youtube
        Ease of Installation
        • Auto detect Philips devices
        • Device connection wizard
        • Network installation wizard
        • Settings assistant wizard
        Ease of Use
        • One-stop Smart Menu button
        • Onscreen Usermanual
        Firmware upgradeable
        • Firmware auto upgrade wizard
        • Firmware upgradeable via USB
        • Online firmware upgrade
        Screen Format Adjustments
        • Basic - Fill Screen
        • Fit to Screen
        • Advance - Shift
        • Zoom, Stretch
        Philips TV Remote app*
        • Apps
        • Channels
        • Control
        • NowOnTV
        • TV Guide
        • Video On Demand

      • Sound

        Output power (RMS)
        20W
        Sound Enhancement
        • Incredible Surround
        • Clear Sound
        • Dynamic Bass Enhancement
        • Smart Sound

      • Connectivity

        Number of HDMI connections
        4
        Number of component in (YPbPr)
        1
        Number of scarts (RGB/CVBS)
        1
        Number of USBs
        3
        Wireless connections
        • Dual Band
        • Wi-Fi Direct
        • Wi-Fi 11n 2x2 integrated
        Other connections
        • Antenna IEC75
        • Ethernet-LAN RJ-45
        • Digital audio out (optical)
        • Audio L/R in
        • Audio in (DVI)
        • Headphone out
        • Service connector
        HDMI features
        Audio Return Channel
        EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
        • Remote control pass-through
        • System audio control
        • System standby
        • One touch play

      • Multimedia Applications

        Video Playback Formats
        • Containers: AVI, MKV
        • H264/MPEG-4 AVC
        • MPEG-1
        • MPEG-2
        • MPEG-4
        • WMV9/VC1
        • HEVC
        Subtitles Formats Support
        • .SMI
        • .SRT
        • .SSA
        • .SUB
        • .TXT
        • .ASS
        Music Playback Formats
        • AAC
        • MP3
        • WAV
        • WMA (v2 up to v9.2)
        • WMA-PRO (v9 and v10)
        Picture Playback Formats
        • JPEG
        • BMP
        • GIF
        • PNG

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer inputs on all HDMI
        • up to FHD 1920x1080@60Hz
        • @60Hz
        Video inputs on all HDMI
        • up to FHD 1920x1080p
        • @ 24, 25, 30, 50, 60Hz

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Digital TV
        DVB-T/T2/C
        MPEG Support
        • MPEG2
        • MPEG4
        Video Playback
        • NTSC
        • PAL
        • SECAM
        TV Program guide*
        8 day Electronic Program Guide
        Signal strength indication
        Yes
        Teletext
        1000 page Hypertext

      • Power

        Mains power
        AC 110 - 240V 50/60 Hz
        Ambient temperature
        5 °C to 35 °C
        Annual energy consumption
        91  kW·h
        Standby power consumption
        < 0.5 W
        Off mode power consumption
        < 0.5  W
        Power Saving Features
        • Auto switch-off timer
        • Picture mute (for radio)
        • Eco mode

      • Dimensions

        Box depth
        134  mm
        Box height
        813  mm
        Box width
        1416  mm
        Set Depth
        79  mm
        Set Height
        726  mm
        Set Width
        1239  mm
        Set depth (with stand)
        266  mm
        Set height (with stand)
        770  mm
        Set width (with stand)
        1239  mm
        Product weight
        15.1  kg
        Product weight (+stand)
        17.7  kg
        Weight incl. Packaging
        22  kg
        VESA wall mount compatible
        400 x 200 mm

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Remote Control
        • 2 x AAA Batteries
        • Table top stand
        • Power cord
        • Quick start guide
        • Legal and safety brochure

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Remote Control
      • 2 x AAA Batteries
      • Table top stand
      • Power cord
      • Quick start guide
      • Legal and safety brochure

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Awards

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          • EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country and operator dependent.
          • Android App offerings vary per country. For more details please visit your local Google Play Store.
          • Energy consumption in kWh per year, based on the power consumption of the television operating 4 hours per day for 365 days. The actual energy consumption will depend on how the television is used.
          • The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up to date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscripction are required. Contact your operator for more information.
          • (Philips) only compatible with specific Philips player device.
          • Google Cast functionality is subject to Google Cast Ready apps and devices. For more details please visit Google Cast product page.
          • Philips TV Remote app and related functionalities vary per TV model, operator, and country, as well as smart device model and OS. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/TVRemoteapp.
          • Smart TV app offerings vary per TV model and country. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/smarttv.
          • USB recording for digital channels only, recordings may be limited by broadcast copy protection (CI+). Country and channel restrictions may apply.
          • Compatibility depends on Wifi Miracast certification & Android 4.2 or later. For more details please refer to your device documentation.
          © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. All rights reserved.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.