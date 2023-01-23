Search terms

4K Ambilight TV

55PUT8808/56
Overall rating / 5
    -{discount-value}

    Philips 4K Ambilight TV that has it all.

    Meet Philips Smart TV. This 4K Ambilight TV will turn up the joy in your home! You get thrilling picture quality, all the apps you could want, and epic gaming. Plus, you can add a soundbar or speakers and build your perfect home cinema setu See all benefits

      4K Ambilight TV

      • 139 cm (55") Ambilight TV
      • P5 Perfect Picture Engine
      • Major HDR formats supported
      • Google TV™
      The One with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

      The One with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

      With Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos on board, your films, shows, and games look and sound incredible. See the picture the director wanted you to see-no more disappointing scenes that are too dark to make out! Hear every word clearly. Experience sound effects like they're really happening around you.

      Philips Wireless Home System powered by DTS Play-Fi

      Philips Wireless Home System powered by DTS Play-Fi

      You get great, clear TV sound right out of the box. If you want more, Philips Wireless Home System with DTS Play-Fi lets you connect to compatible soundbars and wireless speakers around your home in seconds. You can even create a home theatre surround-sound system using your TV as a central speaker.

      The One with looks to thrill. Philips P5 picture engine.

      The Philips P5 engine delivers a picture as brilliant as the content you love. Details have noticeably more depth. Colors are vivid, while skin tones look natural. Contrast is so crisp you'll feel every detail. Motion is perfectly smooth.

      Game on! 120Hz. VRR, FreeSync, and ultra-low input lag.

      Your Ambilight TV with HDMI 2.1 lets you make the most of your next-gen gaming gear with super-responsive gameplay and smooth graphics. Make that jump, turn on a dime, or drift perfectly through a corner! VRR and FreeSync are both supported. Ambilight's gaming mode makes the thrills feel bigger.

      Entertainment you love, with a little help from Google.

      What do you want to watch? Google TV brings together movies, shows, and more, from across your apps and subscriptions-and organises them just for you. You'll get suggestions based on what you like, and you can even use the Google TV app on your phone to curate your watchlist on the go.

      Technical Specifications

      • Ambilight

        Ambilight Version
        3-sided
        Ambilight Features
        • Wall colour adaptive
        • Lounge mode
        • Game Mode
        • Ambilight Music
        • AmbiWakeup
        • AmbiSleep
        • Ambilight Aurora

      • Picture/Display

        Display
        4K Ultra HD LED
        Panel resolution
        3840 x 2160
        Native refresh rate
        120  Hz
        Picture engine
        P5 Perfect Picture Engine
        Picture enhancement
        • Micro Dimming Pro
        • Wide Color Gamut 90% DCI/P3
        • HDR10+
        • Dolby Vision
        • CalMAN Ready
        • Perfect Natural Motion
        • HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)

      • Display input resolution

        Resolution-Refresh rate
        • 576p-50Hz
        • 640x480-60Hz
        • 720p-50Hz,60Hz
        • 1920x1080p-24Hz,25Hz,30Hz,50Hz
        • ,60Hz,100Hz,120Hz.
        • 2560x1440-60Hz,120Hz
        • 3840x2160p-24Hz,25Hz,30Hz,50Hz
        • , 60Hz,100Hz,120Hz.

      • Android TV

        OS
        Google TV™
        Memory size(Flash)
        32GB*
        Pre-installed apps
        • Google Play Movies*
        • Google Search
        • YouTube
        • Amazon Prime Video
        • Disney+
        • YouTube Music
        • Fitness App
        • Netflix
        Gaming cloud
        • Geforce Now
        • Stadia

      • Processing

        Processing Power
        Quad Core

      • Smart TV Features

        Remote Control
        with Voice
        Voice assistant*
        • Google Assistant built-in
        • RC with Mic.
        • Works with Alexa

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Digital TV
        DVB-T/T2
        Video Playback
        • PAL
        • SECAM
        TV Program guide*
        8 day Electronic Program Guide
        Signal strength indication
        Yes
        HEVC support
        Yes

      • Power

        Mains power
        AC 220 - 240 V 50/60Hz
        Standby power consumption
        <0.3W
        Power Saving Features
        • Auto switch-off timer
        • Picture mute (for radio)
        • Eco mode
        • Light sensor

      • Sound

        Codec
        • DTS:X
        • Dolby Digital MS12 V2.6.1
        Output power (RMS)
        40W
        Speaker configuration
        4x10W mid-high speaker
        Sound Enhancement
        • A.I. Sound
        • Clear Dialogue
        • Dolby Atmos
        • Dolby Bass Enhancement
        • Dolby Volume Leveler
        • Night mode
        • A.I. EQ
        • DTS Play-Fi
        • Mimi Sound Personalization
        • Room Calibration

      • Connectivity

        Number of HDMI connections
        4
        Number of USBs
        2
        Wireless connection
        • Wi-Fi 802.11ac, 2x2, Dual band
        • Bluetooth 5.0
        HDMI features
        • 4K
        • Audio Return Channel
        HDMI ARC
        Yes on HDMI2
        HDMI 2.1 features
        • eARC on HDMI 2
        • eARC/ VRR/ ALLM supported
        • Max 48Gbps data rate
        HDCP 2.3
        Yes on all HDMI
        EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
        • Remote control pass-through
        • System audio control
        • System standby
        • One touch play
        EasyLink 2.0
        • HDMI-CEC for Philips TV/SB
          Proprietary HDMI-CEC for Philips TV/SB
        • External setting via TV UI
          External sound bar setting via TV UI
        Other connections
        • Ethernet-LAN RJ-45
        • Digital audio out (optical)
        • Headphone out

      • Supported HDMI video features

        Gaming
        • ALLM
        • HDMI VRR
        • Dolby Vision Game
        • AMD FreeSync Premium
        HDMI 1/2
        • HDMI 2.1 ful bandwidth 48Gbps
        • upto 4K 120Hz
        HDMI 3/4
        HDMI 2.0
        HDR
        • Dolby Vision
        • HDR10
        • HDR10+
        • HLG

      • Multimedia Applications

        Video Playback Formats
        • Containers: AVI, MKV
        • H264/MPEG-4 AVC
        • MPEG-1
        • MPEG-2
        • MPEG-4
        • VP9
        • HEVC (H.265)
        • AV1
        Subtitles Formats Support
        • .SMI
        • .SRT
        • .SSA
        • .SUB
        • .TXT
        • .ASS
        Music Playback Formats
        • AAC
        • MP3
        • WAV
        • WMA (v2 up to v9.2)
        • WMA-PRO (v9 and v10)
        • FLAC
        Picture Playback Formats
        • JPEG
        • BMP
        • GIF
        • PNG
        • 360 photo
        • HEIF

      • Dimensions

        Box depth
        160.0  mm
        Box height
        890.0  mm
        Box width
        1400.0  mm
        Set Depth
        80.0  mm
        Set depth (with stand)
        259.0  mm
        Set Height
        720.0  mm
        Set height (with stand)
        783.0  mm
        Set Width
        1231.0  mm
        Set width (with stand)
        1231.0  mm
        Product weight
        15.5  kg
        Product weight (+stand)
        18.2  kg
        Weight incl. Packaging
        22.3  kg
        Wall mount dimensions
        200 x 300 mm

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Remote Control
        • 2 x AAA Batteries
        • Table top stand
        • Power cord
        • Quick start guide
        • Legal and safety brochure

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Remote Control
      • 2 x AAA Batteries
      • Table top stand
      • Power cord
      • Quick start guide
      • Legal and safety brochure

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

          • EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country and operator dependent.
          • Android App offerings vary per country. For more details please visit your local Google Play Store.
          • Philips TV Remote app and related functionalities vary per TV model, operator, and country, as well as smart device model and OS. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/TVRemoteapp.
          • This television contains lead only in certain parts or components where no technology alternatives exist in accordance with existing exemption clauses under the RoHS Directive.
          • Memory size (Flash) : 16G, the actual available disc space may differ (dependant on e.g. (pre-)installed apps, installed operating system, etc.)
          • Amazon, Alexa and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon Alexa is available in selected languages and countries.
          • Amazon Prime is available in selected languages and countries.
          • Disney+ subscription required. Subject to terms at https://www.disneyplus.com (c) 2020 Disney and its related entities. Disney+ is available in selected languages and countries.
          • Google Assistant is available on Philips Android TVs running on Android O (8) or higher OS version. Google Assistant is available in selected languages and countries.
          • Netflix subscription required. Subject to terms at https://www.netflix.com
          • Image depicted on the website are non-contractual pictures. Please always refer to the actual TV that are sold in the retail or stores.
          • Google TV is the name of this device's soware experience and a trademark of Google LLC.
          • Google TV is the name of this device's soware experience and a trademark of Google LLC. YouTube,Ok Google and other marks are trademarks of Google LLC.
