4K UHD MiniLED Android TV

65PML9507/56
    See more. Feel more.

    More realistic, more detailed, more responsive-feel it all with a Philips MiniLED TV! Our best LED picture and Ambilight make everything you watch or play look incredible. Gaming is super smooth, and you get excellent sound too. See all benefits

    See more. Feel more.

    More realistic, more detailed, more responsive-feel it all with a Philips MiniLED TV! Our best LED picture and Ambilight make everything you watch or play look incredible. Gaming is super smooth, and you get excellent sound too. See all benefits

    More realistic, more detailed, more responsive-feel it all with a Philips MiniLED TV! Our best LED picture and Ambilight make everything you watch or play look incredible. Gaming is super smooth, and you get excellent sound too. See all benefits

    See more. Feel more.

    More realistic, more detailed, more responsive-feel it all with a Philips MiniLED TV! Our best LED picture and Ambilight make everything you watch or play look incredible. Gaming is super smooth, and you get excellent sound too. See all benefits

      See more. Feel more.

      4K UHD MiniLED Android TV

      • P5 AI perfect picture engine
      • Dolby Atmos sound
      • 4-sided Ambilight TV
      • 164 cm (65") Android TV
      More immersive than ever. 4-sided Ambilight.

      More immersive than ever. 4-sided Ambilight.

      With Ambilight, the incredible experience of watching a Philips MiniLED TV gets even better LED lights on all four sides of the TV glow and change color in perfect sync with the colors of the on-screen action or your music. It's so warm and immersive, you'll wonder how you enjoyed TV without it.

      Whatever you watch, a picture so real. P5 engine with AI.

      Whatever you watch, a picture so real. P5 engine with AI.

      Philips P5 processor with AI delivers a picture so real it feels like you could step right into it. A deep-learning AI algorithm processes images in a manner similar to the human brain. No matter what you're watching, you get lifelike detail and contrast, rich color, and smooth motion.

      Big-screen brilliance. Mini LED TV.

      Big-screen brilliance. Mini LED TV.

      Your Philips MiniLED TV supports all major HDR formats and gives you a truly impressive big-screen picture with deep blacks and lifelike colors. Hundreds of intelligent backlight zones are independently dimmed or brightened to enable pin-sharp contrast and real depth.

      Premium design. Packed for the future.

      Premium design. Packed for the future.

      The ultra-thin aluminum bezel and brushed-metal stand lend this TV a real sense of style. The remote is trimmed with soft, sustainably sourced Muirhead leather, and lights up when you pick it up. Our packaging and inserts use recycled cardboard and paper.

      Bring IMAX home. IMAX Enhanced certified.

      Bring IMAX home. IMAX Enhanced certified.

      Welcome to Hollywood! Your Philips MniLED TV lets you experience the full impact of movies originally made to play in IMAX cinemas. Immerse in a far greater sense of scale. See more in every scene. Combined with Ambilight, you¡¦re in for a movie night to remember.

      Cinematic vision and sound. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

      Cinematic vision and sound. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

      With Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos on board, your films, shows, and games look and sound incredible. See the picture the director wanted you to see-no more disappointing scenes that are too dark to make out! Hear every word clearly. Experience sound effects like they're really happening around you.

      Philips Wireless Home System powered by DTS Play-Fi

      Philips Wireless Home System powered by DTS Play-Fi

      Philips Wireless Home System powered by DTS Play-Fi lets you connect to compatible soundbars and wireless speakers around your home in seconds. Listen to movies in the kitchen. Play music anywhere. You can even create a home-theater surround-sound system using your Philips TV as a central speaker.

      Epic gaming. 120 Hz. VRR, Freesync.

      Epic gaming. 120 Hz. VRR, Freesync.

      Play without limits. Your HDMI 2.1-enabled Philips TV lets you make the most of your next-gen gear with super-responsive gameplay and incredibly smooth graphics. Make that jump, turn on a dime, or drift perfectly through a corner-while Ambilight's gaming mode makes every thrill bigger.

      Simply smart. Android TV.

      Simply smart. Android TV.

      Your Philips Android TV gives you the content you want-when you want it. You can customize the home screen to display your favorite apps, making it simple to start streaming the movies and shows you love. Or pick up where you left off.

      Voice control. The Google Assistant. Works with Alexa.

      Voice control. The Google Assistant. Works with Alexa.

      Push a button on the remote to talk to the Google Assistant. Control the TV or Google Assistant-compatible smart home devices with your voice. Or ask Alexa to control the TV via Alexa-enabled devices.

      Vibrant HDR picture. Philips 4K UHD TV.

      Vibrant HDR picture. Philips 4K UHD TV.

      Your Philips 4K UHD TV is compatible with all major HDR formats, including Dolby Vision. Whether it's a must-watch series or the latest video game, shadows will be deeper. Bright surfaces will shine. Colors will be truer.

      Technical Specifications

      • Ambilight

        Ambilight Version
        4-sided
        Ambilight Features
        • Ambilight Music
        • Game Mode
        • Wall colour adaptive
        • Lounge mode
        • AmbiWakeup
        • AmbiSleep
        • Ambilight Aurora
        • Ambilight Bootup Animation

      • Picture/Display

        Display
        4K Ultra HD LED
        Panel resolution
        3840 x 2160
        Native refresh rate
        120  Hz
        Pixel engine
        P5 AI Perfect Picture Engine
        Picture enhancement
        • Wide Color Gamut 95% DCI/P3
        • Dolby Vision
        • Perfect Natural Motion
        • Micro Dimming Premium
        • A.I. PQ mode
        • CalMAN Ready
        • HDR10+
        • IMAX enhanced mode
        • Filmmaker mode

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer inputs on HDMI1/2
        • HDMI2.1 supported.
        • HDR supported, HDR10/ HLG
        • HDR10+/Dolby Vision
        • up to 4K UHD 120Hz
        Computer inputs on HDMI3/4
        • HDMI2.0 supported.
        • up to 4K UHD 60Hz
        Video inputs on HDMI1/2
        • HDMI2.1 supported
        • HDR supported, HDR10/ HLG
        • HDR10+/Dolby Vision
        • up to 4K UHD 120Hz
        Video inputs on HDMI3/4
        • HDMI2.0 supported.
        • up to 4K UHD 60Hz

      • Android TV

        OS
        Android TV™ 11 (R)
        Memory size(Flash)
        32GB*
        Pre-installed apps
        • Google Play Movies*
        • Google Search
        • YouTube
        • Netflix
        • Amazon Prime Video
        • Disney+
        • Spotify
        • Apple TV
        • YouTube Music

      • Processing

        Processing Power
        Quad Core

      • Smart TV Features

        Program
        • Pause TV
        • USB recording*
        Remote Control
        with Voice
        Voice assistant*
        • Google Assistant built-in
        • RC with Mic.
        • Works with Alexa

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Digital TV
        DVB-T/T2
        TV Program guide*
        8 day Electronic Program Guide
        Teletext
        1000 page Hypertext
        Signal strength indication
        Yes
        Video Playback
        • PAL
        • SECAM
        HEVC support
        Yes

      • Power

        Mains power
        AC 220 - 240 V 50/60Hz
        Standby power consumption
        <0.5W
        Power Saving Features
        • Auto switch-off timer
        • Light sensor
        • Picture mute (for radio)
        • Eco mode

      • Sound

        Audio
        • 2.1 Channel
        • Output power : 70 Watt (RMS)
        Codec
        • DTS-HD(M6)
        • Dolby Atmos
        • Dolby Digital MS12 V2.5
        Speaker configuration
        10Wx4 mid-high speaker, 30W sub-woofer
        Sound Enhancement
        • A.I. Sound
        • Clear Dialogue
        • Dolby Bass Enhancement
        • Dolby Volume Leveler
        • Night mode
        • Dolby Atmos
        • A.I. EQ
        • DTS Play-Fi
        • Mimi Sound Personalization
        • Room Calibration

      • Connectivity

        Number of HDMI connections
        4
        Number of USBs
        3
        Wireless connection
        • Wi-Fi 802.11ac, 2x2, Dual band
        • Bluetooth 5.0
        HDMI features
        • 4K
        • Audio Return Channel
        HDMI ARC
        Yes for all ports
        HDMI 2.1 features
        • eARC on HDMI 2
        • eARC/ VRR/ ALLM supported
        • FreeSync Premium Pro
        • VRR on HDMI 1/2
        HDCP 2.3
        Yes on all HDMI
        Other connections
        • Digital audio out (optical)
        • Ethernet-LAN RJ-45
        • Headphone out
        EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
        • Remote control pass-through
        • System audio control
        • System standby
        • One touch play

      • Multimedia Applications

        Video Playback Formats
        • Containers: AVI, MKV
        • H264/MPEG-4 AVC
        • MPEG-1
        • MPEG-2
        • MPEG-4
        • HEVC (H.265)
        • VP9
        • AV1
        Subtitles Formats Support
        • .SRT
        • .SUB
        • .TXT
        • .SMI
        • .ASS
        • .SSA
        Music Playback Formats
        • AAC
        • MP3
        • WAV
        • WMA (v2 up to v9.2)
        • WMA-PRO (v9 and v10)
        • FLAC
        Picture Playback Formats
        • JPEG
        • BMP
        • GIF
        • PNG
        • 360 photo
        • HEIF

      • Dimensions

        Box width
        1590.0  mm
        Box height
        992.0  mm
        Box depth
        160.0  mm
        Set Width
        1451.0  mm
        Set Height
        835.4  mm
        Set Depth
        87  mm
        Set width (with stand)
        1451.0  mm
        Set height (with stand)
        856.0  mm
        Set depth (with stand)
        285.0  mm
        Product weight
        29.0  kg
        Product weight (+stand)
        29.5  kg
        Weight incl. Packaging
        34.8  kg
        Wall mount compatible
        400 x 200 mm

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Legal and safety brochure
        • Power cord
        • Quick start guide
        • Remote Control
        • Table top stand
        • 2 x AAA Batteries

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Legal and safety brochure
      • Power cord
      • Quick start guide
      • Remote Control
      • Table top stand
      • 2 x AAA Batteries

          • EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country and operator dependent.
          • Android App offerings vary per country. For more details please visit your local Google Play Store.
          • Philips TV Remote app and related functionalities vary per TV model, operator, and country, as well as smart device model and OS. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/TVRemoteapp.
          • Google Assistant is available on Philips Android TVs running on Android O (8) or higher OS version. Google Assistant is available in selected languages and countries.
          • Amazon Prime is available in selected languages and countries.
          • Amazon, Alexa and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon Alexa is available in selected languages and countries.
          • Netflix subscription required. Subject to terms at https://www.netflix.com
          • Disney+ subscription required. Subject to terms at https://www.disneyplus.com (c) 2020 Disney and its related entities. Disney+ is available in selected languages and countries.
          • Image depicted on the website are non-contractual pictures. Please always refer to the actual TV that are sold in the retail or stores.
          • Memory size (Flash) : 32G, the actual available disc space may differ (dependent on e.g. (pre-)installed apps, installed operating system, etc.)

