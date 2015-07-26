Search terms

    6800 series 4K UHD Slim LED TV powered by Android™

The 6800 Series Ultra HD TV combines Pixel Plus Ultra HD, Dual Core processing and the power of Android to deliver fluid performance-beautifully. Slim lines, an elegant open stand, and loads of features complete the experience.

    The 6800 Series Ultra HD TV combines Pixel Plus Ultra HD, Dual Core processing and the power of Android to deliver fluid performance-beautifully. Slim lines, an elegant open stand, and loads of features complete the experience. See all benefits

    The 6800 Series Ultra HD TV combines Pixel Plus Ultra HD, Dual Core processing and the power of Android to deliver fluid performance-beautifully. Slim lines, an elegant open stand, and loads of features complete the experience. See all benefits

    The 6800 Series Ultra HD TV combines Pixel Plus Ultra HD, Dual Core processing and the power of Android to deliver fluid performance-beautifully. Slim lines, an elegant open stand, and loads of features complete the experience. See all benefits

      4K UHD Slim LED TV powered by Android

      with Ambilight 2-sided

      • 164 cm (65")
      • 4K Ultra HD LED TV
      • Dual Core; 8GB & expandable
      • DVB-T/T2/C
      Ambilight changes the way you look at TV forever

      Ambilight changes the way you look at TV forever

      You’ve created a home that’s more than just a house, so why not choose a TV that is warm and inviting too? Philips unique Ambilight technology makes your screen much wider—and your viewing experience more immersive—by emitting an extra wide glow from two-sides of your TV screen onto the surrounding wall. Color, vibrancy and excitement move beyond the screen and into your living room to bring you a viewing experience beyond the ordinary.

      4K Ultra HD: resolution like you’ve never seen it before

      4K Ultra HD: resolution like you’ve never seen it before

      Ultra HD TV has 4 times the resolution of a conventional Full HD TV. With over 8 million pixels and our unique Ultra Resolution upscaling technology, you’ll experience improved images regardless of the original content. Enjoy improved sharpness, increased depth perception, superior contrast, smooth natural motion, and flawless details.

      Natural Motion for fluid yet sharp moving images

      Natural Motion for fluid yet sharp moving images

      You love watching movies, but demand the best image possible. Natural Motion is our motion enhancement technology that resolves judder, providing you with a smooth moving image. Films are recorded at a limited frame rate of 24 frames per second resulting in judder. Natural Motion doubles the number of frames to 50 motion changes per second. This resolves judder, so all you see is a fluid, sharper image.

      Micro Dimming Pro for incredible contrast

      Micro Dimming Pro for incredible contrast

      Micro Dimming Pro optimizes the contrast on your TV based on the light conditions in your environment. A light sensor and special software analyze the picture in 6400 different zones so you’ll enjoy incredible contrast and image quality for a truly lifelike visual experience-day or night.

      Ultra Resolution converts any content into crisp Ultra HD

      Ultra Resolution converts any content into crisp Ultra HD

      Ultra Resolution converts any content into a sharper Ultra HD picture on screen. Advanced upscaling combined with Philips unique line thinning algorithms transform original pixels into better pixels. The result is a visibly more refined image with finer lines, and greater, deeper details.

      Dual Core processing and Android OS for strong performance

      Dual Core processing and Android OS for strong performance

      With Android on your TV you'll navigate, launch apps and play videos in a way that is super fast, super intuitive, and super fun. The Android robot liberates the power of our Dual Core processor to get things done with speed and ease.

      Google Cast: unlock the full potential of your Smart TV

      Google Cast: unlock the full potential of your Smart TV

      Use Google Cast together with your smart device* to harness the power of your Philips Smart TV. It lets you browse web sites, content and apps, and then ‘cast’ them to your TV at the push of a button. Best of all, you can continue to use your smart device for other things even while the casted content is playing on your TV.

      Swivel stand lets you enjoy TV from any angle

      A television with modern, refined lines deserves a stand that lifts it above the ordinary. That’s why the designers at Philips TV created this unique, open metal stand that not only integrates beautifully with your décor, it also lets you swivel the TV to adjust the viewing angle as well!

      Pixel Plus Ultra HD: discover Ultra HD Picture Quality

      Experience 4K Ultra HD sharpness from Philips. Philips Pixel Plus Ultra HD engine optimizes picture quality to deliver smooth, fluid images with incredible detail and depth. So whether you stream online or watch a DVD, you’ll enjoy sharper 4K images with brighter whites and blacker blacks—every time and from any source.

      Google Play™: your window to fun

      Google Play™ has a rich catalogue of high quality games for all ages. Optimized for use on your TV, they look as great as they play. And there’s no need to clutter up your house with yet another gaming console; with a universal USB gaming control you can navigate and play with ease.

      Spotify Connect—share your favorite music on TV

      All your favorite music is stored on your phone—but wouldn’t you rather hear it on your more powerful TV speakers? With Spotify Connect, you can easily play Spotify on your TV using the Spotify app on your phone as a remote. Just hit the play button and the music will switch to your TV speakers. No wires, no hassle… just sit back and relax.

      Technical Specifications

      • Ambilight

        Ambilight Features
        • Wall colour adaptive
        • Lounge mode
        • Ambilight+hue
        Ambilight Version
        2-sided

      • Picture/Display

        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        65  inch
        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        164  cm
        Display
        4K Ultra HD LED
        Brightness
        300  cd/m²
        Picture enhancement
        • Pixel Plus Ultra HD
        • Natural Motion
        • 700 Hz Perfect Motion Rate
        • Micro Dimming Pro
        • Ultra Resolution
        Panel resolution
        3840x2160

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer inputs on all HDMI
        • @60Hz
        • up to 4K Ultra HD 3840x2160
        Video inputs on HDMI2/3/4
        • @ 24, 25, 30Hz
        • up to 4K Ultra HD 3840x2160p
        Video inputs on HDMI1
        • @ 24, 25, 30, 50, 60Hz
        • up to 4K Ultra HD 3840x2160p

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Digital TV
        DVB-T/T2/C
        Video Playback
        • NTSC
        • PAL
        • SECAM
        MPEG Support
        • MPEG2
        • MPEG4
        TV Program guide*
        8 day Electronic Program Guide
        Signal strength indication
        Yes
        Teletext
        1000 page Hypertext

      • Android TV

        OS
        Android™ 5.1 (Lollipop)
        Pre-installed apps
        • Google Play Movies*
        • Google Play Music*
        • Google Search
        • Voice Search
        • YouTube
        • Netflix*
        Memory size(Flash)
        • 8GB
        • extendable via USB storage

      • Smart TV Features

        User Interaction
        • MultiRoom client and server
        • SimplyShare
        • Wi-Fi Miracast certified*
        Program
        • Pause TV
        • USB recording*
        SmartTV apps*
        • Online video stores
        • Open internet browser
        • Social TV
        • Spotify
        • TV on demand
        • Youtube
        Ease of Installation
        • Auto detect Philips devices
        • Device connection wizard
        • Network installation wizard
        • Settings assistant wizard
        Ease of Use
        • One-stop smart menu button
        • Onscreen usermanual
        Firmware upgradeable
        • Firmware auto upgrade wizard
        • Firmware upgradeable via USB
        • Online firmware upgrade
        Screen Format Adjustments
        • Basic - Fill Screen
        • Fit to screen
        • Advance - Shift
        • Zoom, stretch
        Philips TV Remote app*
        • Apps
        • Channels
        • Control
        • NowOnTV
        • TV Guide
        • Video On Demand
        Remote Control
        with Keyboard

      • Multimedia Applications

        Video Playback Formats
        • Containers: AVI, MKV
        • H264/MPEG-4 AVC
        • MPEG-1
        • MPEG-2
        • MPEG-4
        • WMV9/VC1
        • HEVC
        Music Playback Formats
        • AAC
        • MP3
        • WAV
        • WMA (v2 up to v9.2)
        • WMA-PRO (v9 and v10)
        Subtitles Formats Support
        • .SMI
        • .SRT
        • .SSA
        • .SUB
        • .TXT
        • .ASS
        Picture Playback Formats
        • JPEG
        • BMP
        • GIF
        • JPS
        • PNG
        • PNS
        • BMS
        • MPO

      • Sound

        Output power (RMS)
        20W
        Sound Enhancement
        • Incredible Surround
        • Clear Sound
        • Dynamic Bass Enhancement
        • Smart Sound

      • Connectivity

        Number of HDMI connections
        4
        HDMI features
        • 4K
        • Audio Return Channel
        Number of component in (YPbPr)
        1
        EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
        • Remote control pass-through
        • System audio control
        • System standby
        • One touch play
        Number of USBs
        3
        Wireless connection
        • Dual Band
        • Wi-Fi Direct
        • Wi-Fi 802.11n 2x2 integrated
        Other connections
        • Ethernet-LAN RJ-45
        • Digital audio out (optical)
        • Audio L/R in
        • Audio in (DVI)
        • Headphone out
        • Service connector
        • Antenna IEC/IFC (ATV)
        HDCP 2.2
        Yes on HDMI1

      • Power

        Mains power
        AC 110-240V 50/60Hz
        Ambient temperature
        5 °C to 35 °C
        Standby power consumption
        &lt; 0.5 W
        Power Saving Features
        • Auto switch-off timer
        • Light sensor
        • Picture mute (for radio)
        Off mode power consumption
        &lt; 0.5
        Annual energy consumption
        TBC  kW·h

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Remote Control
        • 2 x AAA Batteries
        • Tabletop swivel stand
        • Power cord
        • Quick start guide
        • Legal and safety brochure

      • Dimensions

        Box depth
        195  mm
        Product weight
        23  kg
        Set Width
        1457.9  mm
        Set width (with stand)
        1553.1  mm
        Box height
        991  mm
        Box width
        1599  mm
        Set Height
        849.3  mm
        Weight incl. Packaging
        32.322  kg
        Set Depth
        89.5  mm
        Set height (with stand)
        907.4  mm
        Set depth (with stand)
        258.4  mm
        Product weight (+stand)
        23.7  kg

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Remote Control
      • 2 x AAA Batteries
      • Tabletop swivel stand
      • Power cord
      • Quick start guide
      • Legal and safety brochure

          • EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country and operator dependent.
          • Android App offerings vary per country. For more details please visit your local Google Play Store.
          • Energy consumption in kWh per year, based on the power consumption of the television operating 4 hours per day for 365 days. The actual energy consumption will depend on how the television is used.
          • The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up to date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscripction are required. Contact your operator for more information.
          • (Philips) only compatible with specific Philips player device.
          • Google Cast functionality is subject to Google Cast Ready apps and devices. For more details please visit Google Cast product page.
          • Philips TV Remote app and related functionalities vary per TV model, operator, and country, as well as smart device model and OS. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/TVRemoteapp.
          • Smart TV app offerings vary per TV model and country. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/smarttv.
          • USB recording for digital channels only, recordings may be limited by broadcast copy protection (CI+). Country and channel restrictions may apply.
          • Compatibility depends on Wifi Miracast certification & Android 4.2 or later. For more details please refer to your device documentation.
