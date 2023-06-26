Search terms

EN
AR

7400 series

Google Smart LED TV

65PUT7428/56
Overall rating / 5
  • Fits anywhere. Fine-looking it is. Fits anywhere. Fine-looking it is. Fits anywhere. Fine-looking it is.
    -{discount-value}

    7400 series Google Smart LED TV

    65PUT7428/56
    Overall rating / 5

    Fits anywhere. Fine-looking it is.

    Meet Philips Smart TV. This Philips 4K TV will turn up the joy in your home! You get thrilling picture quality, all the apps you could want, and epic gaming. Plus, you can add a soundbar or speakers and build your perfect home cinema setu See all benefits

    7400 series Google Smart LED TV

    Fits anywhere. Fine-looking it is.

    Meet Philips Smart TV. This Philips 4K TV will turn up the joy in your home! You get thrilling picture quality, all the apps you could want, and epic gaming. Plus, you can add a soundbar or speakers and build your perfect home cinema setu See all benefits

    Fits anywhere. Fine-looking it is.

    Meet Philips Smart TV. This Philips 4K TV will turn up the joy in your home! You get thrilling picture quality, all the apps you could want, and epic gaming. Plus, you can add a soundbar or speakers and build your perfect home cinema setu See all benefits

    7400 series Google Smart LED TV

    Fits anywhere. Fine-looking it is.

    Meet Philips Smart TV. This Philips 4K TV will turn up the joy in your home! You get thrilling picture quality, all the apps you could want, and epic gaming. Plus, you can add a soundbar or speakers and build your perfect home cinema setu See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all 4K Ultra HD

      Fits anywhere. Fine-looking it is.

      Google TV™

      • 164 cm (65") Ambilight TV
      • Supports major HDR formats
      • Pixel Precise Ultra HD
      • Google TV™
      Ultra-sharp picture. Vibrant viewing.

      Ultra-sharp picture. Vibrant viewing.

      No matter what you watch, this 4K LED TV gives you a bright, ultra-sharp picture with vivid colors. Plus, the TV is compatible with all major HDR formats so you'll see more detaill-even in dark and bright areas-when you're streaming HDR content.

      Cinematic vision and sound. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

      Cinematic vision and sound. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

      With Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos on board, your films, shows, and games look and sound incredible. See the picture the director wanted you to see-no more disappointing scenes that are too dark to make out! Hear every word clearly. Experience sound effects like they're really happening around you.

      Google Play store. More to love

      Go beyond traditional TV programming with Google Play Store . Experience endless movies, TV, music, apps and games online. More to love.

      Great for gaming. VRR and low input lag on any console.

      HDMI 2.1 lets you get the best from your console, with fast gameplay and smooth graphics. VRR is supported, and a low-input-lag setting activates automatically when you turn on your console. Ambilight's gaming mode makes the thrills feel bigger.

      Google Assistant. Control the TV with your voice.

      Control your Philips Google TV with your voice. Want to play a game, watch Netflix, or find content and apps in the Google Play store? Just tell your TV. You can even command all Google Assistant-compatible smart home devices-like dimming the lights and setting the thermostat on movie night. Without leaving the sofa.

      Entertainment you love, with a little help from Google.

      What do you want to watch? Google TV brings together movies, shows, and more, from across your apps and subscriptions-and organises them just for you. You'll get suggestions based on what you like, and you can even use the Google TV app on your phone to curate your watchlist on the go.

      Pixel Precise Ultra HD. Fluid images with incredible depth.

      The beauty of 4K Ultra HD TV is in savoring every detail. Philips Pixel Precise Ultra HD engine converts any input picture into stunning UHD resolution on your screen. Enjoy a smooth, yet sharp moving image and exceptional contrast. Discover deeper blacks, whiter whites, vivid colors and natural skin tones - every time, and from any source.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Display
        4K Ultra HD LED
        Picture enhancement
        • HDR10
        • HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)
        • Dolby Vision
        • HDR10+ compatible
        • Pixel Precise Ultra HD
        Panel resolution
        3840 x 2160
        Picture engine
        Pixel Precise Ultra HD

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer inputs on all HDMI
        HDR supported, HDR10/ HLG
        Video inputs on all HDMI
        • HDR supported
        • HDR10/HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Digital TV
        DVB-T/T2
        Video Playback
        NTSC
        MPEG Support
        • MPEG2
        • MPEG4
        TV Program guide*
        8 day Electronic Program Guide
        Signal strength indication
        Yes
        HEVC support
        Yes

      • Smart TV

        OS
        Google TV™
        Memory size (Flash)*
        16GB

      • Smart TV Features

        SmartTV apps*
        • Online video stores
        • Open internet browser
        • Youtube
        • Netflix
        • Disney+
        • Google Play Movies*
        • Google Play Music*
        • Google Search
        • YouTube Music
        • Amazon Prime Video
        Ease of Use
        • Onscreen usermanual
        • One-stop smart menu button
        Firmware upgradeable
        Online firmware upgrade
        Remote Control
        with Voice
        Voice assistant*
        • Google Assistant built-in
        • RC with Mic.
        • Works with Google Assistant

      • Multimedia Applications

        Video Playback Formats
        • Containers: AVI, MKV
        • H264/MPEG-4 AVC
        • MPEG-1
        • MPEG-2
        • MPEG-4
        • VP9
        • AV1
        • HEVC (H.265)
        Music Playback Formats
        • AAC
        • MP3
        • WAV
        • WMA (v2 up to v9.2)
        • WMA-PRO (v9 and v10)
        • FLAC
        Subtitles Formats Support
        • .SMI
        • .SRT
        • .SUB
        • .TXT
        • .ASS
        • .SSA
        Picture Playback Formats
        • JPEG
        • GIF
        • PNG
        • HEIF
        • BMP

      • User Interaction

        Remote Control
        Voice*
        Electronic Program Guide*
        8days Electronic Program Guide

      • Sound

        Output power (RMS)
        20W
        Sound Enhancement
        • Clear Dialogue
        • Dolby Volume Leveler
        Speaker configuration
        10Wx2 speaker

      • Connectivity

        Number of HDMI connections
        4
        HDMI features
        Audio Return Channel
        EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
        • One touch play
        • Remote control pass-through
        • System audio control
        • System standby
        Number of USBs
        2
        Wireless connection
        • Bluetooth 5.0
        • Wi-Fi 802.11ac, 2x2, Dual band
        Other connections
        • Antenna IEC75
        • Service connector
        • Digital audio out (optical)
        • Ethernet-LAN RJ-45
        HDCP 2.3
        Yes on all HDMI
        HDMI ARC
        Yes on HDMI1
        HDMI 2.1 features
        eARC/ VRR/ ALLM supported

      • Supported HDMI video features

        HDR
        • Dolby Vision
        • HDR10
        • HDR10+
        • HLG

      • Power

        Mains power
        AC 220--240 V 50/60Hz
        Ambient temperature
        5 °C to 35 °C
        Standby power consumption
        &lt;0.5W
        Power Saving Features
        • Auto switch-off timer
        • Eco mode
        • Light sensor
        • Picture mute (for radio)

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • 2 x AAA Batteries
        • Power cord
        • Quick start guide
        • Legal and safety brochure
        • Table top stand
        • Remote Control

      • Dimensions

        Box depth
        140  mm
        Box height
        995  mm
        Box width
        1600  mm
        Product weight
        20  kg
        Set Width
        1450  mm
        Set width (with stand)
        1450  mm
        Set Height
        833.5  mm
        Weight incl. Packaging
        27  kg
        Set Depth
        85  mm
        Set height (with stand)
        905  mm
        Set depth (with stand)
        309  mm
        Product weight (+stand)
        21  kg
        Wall mount dimensions
        300 x 300 mm

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • 2 x AAA Batteries
      • Power cord
      • Quick start guide
      • Legal and safety brochure
      • Table top stand
      • Remote Control

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          • EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country and operator dependent.
          • Philips TV does not gaurantee 100% interoperability with all HDMI CEC devices
          • Its functionality is subject to ChromeCast built-in apps and smart devises. For more details, please visit ChromeCast built-in product pages.
          • Image depicted on the website are non-contractual pictures. Please always refer to the actual TV that are sold in the retail or stores.
          • Amazon Prime is available in selected languages and countries.
          • Disney+ subscription required. Subject to terms at https://www.disneyplus.com (c) 2020 Disney and its related entities. Disney+ is available in selected languages and countries.
          • Netflix subscription required. Subject to terms at https://www.netflix.com
          • Google TV is the name of this device's software experience and a trademark of Google LLC.
          • Google TV is the name of this device's software experience and a trademark of Google LLC. YouTube,Ok Google and other marks are trademarks of Google LLC.
          • Smart TV app offerings vary per TV model and country. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/smarttv.
          • Due to the transmission limitations of Bluetooth wireless technology, a slight sound delay might occur when you hear audio from your bluetooth headphone or bluetooth speakers. When this occur, you might see the character moving his or her mouth but there is a slight delay in spoken dialog accompany
          • Philips TV Remote app and related functionalities vary per TV model, operator, and country, as well as smart device model and OS. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/TVRemoteapp.
          • Google Assistant is available on Philips Android TVs running on Android O (8) or higher OS version. Google Assistant is available in selected languages and countries.
          • Memory size (Flash) : 16G, the actual available disc space may differ (dependant on e.g. (pre-)installed apps, installed operating system, etc.)
          © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. All rights reserved.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.