Perfect Pixel Ultra HD for the ultimate Picture Quality

Building on our award winning UHD Picture Quality heritage, we’ve taken High Definition Picture Quality to a whole new level. With the advanced picture processing software in our Perfect Pixel Ultra HD engine, your picture is converted into crisp 4K Ultra HD resolution. So you’ll enjoy the deepest blacks, brightest whites, and the most vivid colors with natural skin tones. And all this comes to life with our most fluid, razor sharp image quality – every time, and from any source.