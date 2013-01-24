Home
4K UHD LED Android TV

65PUT8215/56
    Family movie night. The big game. Whatever the occasion, settle down to superb picture quality and great sound. This TV makes all your content look great, See all benefits

      4K UHD LED Android TV

      with P5 Perfect Picture Engine

      • 164 cm (65")
      • HDR 10+
      • P5 Perfect Picture Engine
      Philips P5 Engine. Whatever the source, always perfection.

      Philips P5 Engine. Whatever the source, always perfection.

      The Philips P5 engine delivers a picture as brilliant as the content you love. Details have noticeably more depth. Colors are vivid, while skin tones look natural. Contrast is so crisp you'll feel every detail. Motion is perfectly smooth.

      Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Cinematic vision and sound.

      Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Cinematic vision and sound.

      Support for Dolby's premium sound and video formats means the HDR content you watch will look-and sound-gloriously real. Whether it's the latest streaming series or a Blu-Ray disc set, you'll enjoy contrast, brightness, and color that reflect the director's original intentions. And hear spacious sound with clarity, detail, and depth.

      Google Play store and Philips app gallery. More to love.

      Google Play store and Philips app gallery. More to love.

      Go beyond traditional TV programming with Google Play Store and Philips App Gallery. Experience endless movies, TV, music, apps and games online. More to love.

      Google Assistant. Control the TV with your voice.

      Google Assistant. Control the TV with your voice.

      Control your Philips Android TV with your voice. Want to play a game, watch Netflix, or find content and apps in the Google Play store? Just tell your TV. You can even command all Google Assistant-compatible smart home devices-like dimming the lights and setting the thermostat on movie night. Without leaving the sofa.

      Bright 4K LED TV. Vibrant HDR picture. Smooth motion.

      Bright 4K LED TV. Vibrant HDR picture. Smooth motion.

      Bright 4K LED TV. Vibrant HDR picture. Smooth motion.A Philips 4K UHD TV brings content to life with rich colors and crisp contrast. Images have more depth, and motion is smooth. Movies, shows, games, and more look great no matter the source.

      Voice control. Google Assistant built-in. Works with Alexa.

      Voice control. Google Assistant built-in. Works with Alexa.

      Control your Philips Android TV with your voice. Want to play a game, watch Netflix, or find content and apps in the Google Play store? Just tell your TV. You can even command all Google Assistant-compatible smart home devices, like dimming the lights and setting the thermostat on movie night. Without leaving the sofa. The days of searching for the TV remote are over. Now you can use your voice to control your Philips smart TV via Alexa-enabled devices, like Amazon Echo. Turn your TV on, change the channel, switch to your gaming console and more with Alexa.

      HDR10+ supported. See more of what the director intended.

      Your Philips TV is primed to get the most out of the HDR10+ video format. Contrast, color, and brightness levels are adjusted from frame to frame. Whether it's a must-watch series or the new blockbuster, shadows will be deeper. Bright surfaces will shine. Colors will be truer.

      Android TV. Simply smart.

      Make your Philips Android TV your own. If it's all about Amazon and YouTube this week, and Netflix next week-no problem. A clear, intuitive interface lets you put the content you love front and center. Easily pick up where you left off in the latest series, or check out the new movie releases.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Display
        4K Ultra HD LED
        Panel resolution
        3840x2160
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Pixel engine
        P5 Perfect Picture Engine
        Picture enhancement
        • Micro Dimming Pro
        • Ultra Resolution

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer inputs on all HDMI
        • HDR supported, HDR10/ HLG
        • up to 4K UHD 3840x2160 @60Hz
        Video inputs on all HDMI
        • up to 4K UHD 3840x2160 @60Hz
        • HDR10/HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)
        • HDR10+/Dolby Vision

      • Android TV

        OS
        Android TV™ 9 (Pie)
        Pre-installed apps
        • Google Play Movies*
        • Google Play Music*
        • Google Search
        • YouTube
        Memory size(Flash)
        16GB*
        Memory size to install apps
        5GB

      • Smart TV Features

        User Interaction
        SimplyShare
        Program
        • Pause TV
        • USB recording*
        Ease of Installation
        • Auto detect Philips devices
        • Network installation wizard
        • Settings assistant wizard
        Ease of Use
        • One-stop smart menu button
        • Onscreen usermanual
        Firmware upgradeable
        • Firmware auto upgrade wizard
        • Firmware upgradeable via USB
        • Online firmware upgrade
        Screen Format Adjustments
        • Basic - Fill Screen
        • Fit to screen
        • Advance - Shift
        • Zoom, stretch
        Philips TV Remote app*
        • Apps
        • Channels
        • Control
        • TV Guide

      • Processing

        Processing Power
        Quad Core

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        HEVC support
        Yes
        Digital TV
        DVB-T/T2
        MPEG Support
        • MPEG2
        • MPEG4
        Video Playback
        • NTSC
        • PAL
        • SECAM
        TV Program guide*
        8 day Electronic Program Guide
        Signal strength indication
        Yes

      • Connectivity

        Number of HDMI connections
        4
        Number of USBs
        2
        Wireless connections
        • Bluetooth 4.2
        • Wi-Fi 802.11n, 2x2, Dual band
        Other connections
        • Digital audio out (optical)
        • Ethernet-LAN RJ-45
        • Headphone out
        HDMI features
        • 4K
        • Audio Return Channel
        EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
        • Remote control pass-through
        • System audio control
        • System standby
        • One touch play
        HDCP 2.2
        Yes on all HDMI

      • Multimedia Applications

        Video Playback Formats
        • Containers: AVI, MKV
        • H264/MPEG-4 AVC
        • MPEG-1
        • MPEG-2
        • MPEG-4
        • WMV9/VC1
        • VP9
        • HEVC (H.265)
        Subtitles Formats Support
        • .SRT
        • .SUB
        • .TXT
        • .SMI
        Music Playback Formats
        • AAC
        • MP3
        • WAV
        • WMA (v2 up to v9.2)
        • WMA-PRO (v9 and v10)
        Picture Playback Formats
        • JPEG
        • BMP
        • GIF
        • PNG
        • 360 photo
        • HEIF

      • Power

        Mains power
        AC 220 - 240 V 50/60Hz
        Ambient temperature
        5 °C to 35 °C
        Power Saving Features
        • Auto switch-off timer
        • Light sensor
        • Picture mute (for radio)

      • Sound

        Output power (RMS)
        16W
        Sound Enhancement
        • Clear Sound
        • Smart Sound
        • Auto Volume Leveler
        • Dolby Atmos
        Speaker configuration
        2x8W full range speaker

      • Dimensions

        Box width
        1600.0  mm
        Box height
        995.0  mm
        Box depth
        174.0  mm
        Set Width
        1446.3  mm
        Set Height
        843.7  mm
        Set Depth
        78.6  mm
        Set width (with stand)
        1446.3  mm
        Set height (with stand)
        908  mm
        Set depth (with stand)
        287  mm
        Product weight
        18  kg
        Product weight (+stand)
        18.4  kg
        Weight incl. Packaging
        25.1  kg
        VESA wall mount compatible
        300 x 300 mm

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Remote Control
        • Quick start guide
        • Legal and safety brochure
        • Power cord
        • Table top stand
        Included batteries
        2 x AAA Batteries

      • Smart TV

        SmartTV apps*
        Netflix

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Remote Control
      • Quick start guide
      • Legal and safety brochure
      • Power cord
      • Table top stand
      • Included batteries: 2 x AAA Batteries

          • EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country and operator dependent.
          • Android App offerings vary per country. For more details please visit your local Google Play Store.
          • The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up to date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscripction are required. Contact your operator for more information.
          • Philips TV Remote app and related functionalities vary per TV model, operator, and country, as well as smart device model and OS. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/TVRemoteapp.
          • Smart TV app offerings vary per TV model and country. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/smarttv.
          • Please note that your Amazon Apps may not always be available in your country. (Currently Amazon apps works only in UK, Germany, Austria)
          • Its functionality is subject to ChromeCast built-in apps and smart devises. For more details, please visit ChromeCast built-in product pages.