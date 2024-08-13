Enjoy clean, safe air at home with our compact air purifier. It removes 99.97% of allergens and pollutants in minutes, while using minimal energy. With its sleek design, it blends seamlessly with your home and lifestyle.
Faster purification in a compact, elegant design (1). With powerful filtration of 250 m3/h (CADR), it can easily handle spaces of up to 65m2 (2) and can clean a room of 20m2 in less than 12minutes (3).
2-layer HEPA filtration traps 99.97% of smallest particles
2-layer filtration made of pre-filter and HEPA NanoProtect captures 99.97% of particles as small as 0.003 microns (4) – smaller than the smallest known virus!
Ultra-quiet and no light disturbance
Enjoy undisturbed sleep with our innovative purifier. In Sleep mode, it operates at 20.5 dB (5), quieter than a whisper. Also, the digital display light is dimmed, minimizing any light disturbance.
Captures 99.97% allergens from dust, pollen or pets
All-day protection for allergy sufferers. Removes 99.97% of dust mite, pollen, pet, or mold spore allergens (6), known triggers of allergy or hay fever symptoms (7). ECARF certified allergy-friendly.
Effectively reduces viruses like H1N1 (flu) from the air
Removes 99.9% of airborne viruses and bacteria. Independently tested to eliminate H1N1 influenza virus (8), Staphylococcus bacteria (9), and 99.99% of Hcov-E229 coronavirus (10).
Lower energy consumption than a light bulb
Enjoy cleaner air while keeping your energy bill low. At maximum power, the air purifier uses 21W, less energy than a traditional light bulb.
Intelligently senses and adapts to your air quality needs
AeraSense technology scans the air 1000x a second to detect pollutants and gases. It reports the air quality in real time on the product display or in the app. In Auto mode, the device intelligently chooses the right speed to respond to each situation.
Compact size and sleek design
Our purifier's compact size and sleek design make it the perfect complement to any space. At just 36 cm tall, it is perfect to be placed on a desk, shelf or nightstand.
Long lasting filter for up to 1 year
Original filters ensure optimal performance for up to 1 year (11), reducing hassle and cost. The purifier calculates filter life and alerts you when replacement is needed.
Designed for durability and sustainability
At Philips, we engineer our products to last. They undergo rigorous durability tests for continuous 24/7 operation. >23% of the plastic used in this product is recycled, to minimize our carbon footprint.
(2) CADR tested according GB/T18801-2022. Suitable purification area calculated to NRCC-54013 standard.
(3) Calculated: 48m3 room, CADR of 250m3/h
(4) From the air that passes through the filter, tested to DIN71460 with NaCl aerosol 0.003um, iUTA
(5) Sound pressure, IEC 60704, at 1.5m.
(6) From the air that passes through the filter, tested with house dust mite, birch pollen and cat allergens according to SOP 350.003 of the Austrian OFI institute
(7) Allergic Rhinitis and its Impact on Asthma (ARIA) 2008, written by J. Bousquet and approx. 50 other KOL’s, Allergy 2008: 63 (Suppl. 86): 8–160
(8) Microbial Reduction Rate Test by GMT lab, with influenza (H1N1) in 30m3 test chamber, using turbo mode for 1h
(9) Tested to GB21551.3-2010 with S. Albus, 30m3 chamber, 1h, Turbo mode, 3rd party lab
(10) Microbial reduction rate test at external lab, with appliance running in turbo mode for 1h in a test chamber with HCOV-229E virus aerosols. While related to it, HCOV-229E is not SARS-CoV-2, which causes Covid-19.
(11) Lifetime of filter depends on the air quality and usage.