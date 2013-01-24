Home
      Purifies the air in less than 9 mins (1)

      99.9% virus, allergen & pollutant removal (2,3,6)

      • Purifies rooms up to 79 m²
      • 333 m³/h clean air rate (CADR)
      • HEPA & Active Carbon filter
      • Connected with CleanHome+ app
      Powerful airflow circulation effectively covers rooms up to 79 m² and distributes clean air in every corner of the room. This boosts performance to 333 m³/hr CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate). It cleans 20 m² in only 9 min. (1)

      3-layer filtration with NanoProtect HEPA, active carbon filter and pre-filter captures 99.97% of ultra-fine particles as small as 0.003 microns (3), so you are safe from PM2.5, bacteria, pollen, dust, pet dander, gas and other pollutants. Certified by the European Centre for Allergy Research Foundation.

      Captures aerosols including those which may contain respiratory viruses. Tested independently by airmid health-group to remove up to 99.9% of viruses and aerosols from the air (2). Also tested for coronavirus (4).

      Scans the air 1000x a second to detect ultra fine-particles. Reports the air quality in real time, and intelligently chooses the right speed for your home (in auto mode).

      Philips purifiers go through 170 mandatory and strict inspection tests before releasing from factory. They are subjected to rigorous life and durability tests, for continuous operation 24/7.

      In Sleep mode, display lights are dimmed, and the purifier operates in near silence for clean air while you sleep.

      Both air quality index and the light on the UI can be dimmed and/or turned off to avoid light disturbance.

      Thanks to its energy efficient design, the air purifier runs at max. 56 W power. This is equivalent to one standard light bulb.

      See the real-time air quality in your home at a glance. The display shows the level of allergens, gases and PM2.5 in numerical form, as well as with an intuitive color ring.

      Monitor the air quality and control your air purifier anytime, anywhere with the Clean Home+ app. Get alerted when air quality is not right.

      Run your product in intelligent automatic mode or choose from 5x speed levels: Sleep, Speed 1, 2, 3 and Turbo – to be fully in control of the airflow and sound level.

      The air purifier accurately calculates filter lifetime based on pollution level and operation time. It notifies you when filter needs replacement, for easy maintenance.

      Technical Specifications

      • Performance

        CADR (Particle, GB/T)
        333  m³/h
        Room size (NRCC)
        Up to 79 m²
        Air quality sensor(s)
        PM2.5 particle
        Filtration
        HEPA, Active Carbon, Prefilter
        Particle filtration
        99.97% at 0.003 microns
        Allergens filtration
        99.99%
        Virus & aerosol filtration
        99.9%

      • Usability

        Min. sound level (Sleep mode)
        35  dB
        Max. sound level (Turbo mode)
        62  dB
        Automatic mode
        Yes
        Sleep mode
        Yes
        Manual speed settings
        5 (Sleep, 1, 2, 3, Turbo)
        Air quality feedback
        Color ring, numerical
        Auto-ambient light
        No
        Cord length
        1.8  m

      • Energy efficiency

        Max. power consumption
        50  W
        Stand-by power consumption
        <2  W
        Voltage
        220-240  V

      • Connectivity

        App, connects via Wi-Fi
        Clean Home+
        Smartphone compatibility
        iPhone and Android devices
        Voice control
        Alexa, Google Home (7)

      • Weight and dimensions

        Weight
        7.7  kg
        Dimensions (L*W*H)
        359*240*558
        Color(s)
        White

      • Maintenance

        Replacement filter HEPA
        HEPA filter FY2422 - 24 months
        Replacement filter AC
        AC filter: FY2420 - 12 months
        Service
        2-year worldwide guarantee

          • (1)From the air that passes through the filter, it is a theoretical time for one-time cleaning calculated by dividing its CADR 333m³/h by the room size of 48 m³ (assuming the room is 20 m² in floor area and 2.4 m in height).
          • (2) Microbial Reduction Rate Test conducted at Airmid Health group Ltd. tested in a 28.5m³ test chamber contaminated with airborne influenza A(H1N1).
          • An air purifier by itself does not protect against Covid-19, but can be part of plan to protect yourself and your family (US Environmental Protection Agency)
          • (3)From the air that passes through the filter, tested with NaCl aerosol by iUTA according to DIN71460-1.
          • (4)Microbial Reduction Rate Test at external lab, in a test chamber contaminated with avian coronavirus (IBV) aerosols, with Philips HEPA NanoProtect filter.
          • (5)The recommended service life for the device is based on a theoretical calculation of the average annual regional values of harmful air particles outdoors and daily use of the air purifier for 16 hours in automatic mode.
          • (6)Tested on the filter media for 1 pass efficiency at 5.33cm/s air flow, by a third party lab./From the air that passes through the filter, tested to JISB 9908-2011
          • (7)Alexa and Google Home availability depends on your location