  Enjoy powerful music wirelessly wherever you go
    CD Soundmachine

    AZ330T/12
    Enjoy powerful music wirelessly wherever you go

    Enjoy powerful sound from multiple sources. Bluetooth wireless streaming, USB playback, even multi-type CD support, all in one compact and portable device.

    CD Soundmachine

    Enjoy powerful music wirelessly wherever you go

    Enjoy powerful sound from multiple sources. Bluetooth wireless streaming, USB playback, even multi-type CD support, all in one compact and portable device. See all benefits

      Enjoy powerful music wirelessly wherever you go

      • Bluetooth
      • USB Direct
      • 4W
      Stream music wirelessly via Bluetooth™ from your smartphone

      Stream music wirelessly via Bluetooth™ from your smartphone

      Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to iPod/iPhone/iPad or other Bluetooth devices, such as smartphones, tablets or even loptops. So you can enjoy your favorite music, sound from video or game wireless on this speaker easily.

      Audio-in for easy portable music playback

      Audio-in for easy portable music playback

      Make one easy connection and enjoy all your music from portable devices and computers. Simply plug your device to the AUDIO-IN (3.5 mm) port on your Philips set. With computers, the connection is typically made from the headset output. Once linked, you can enjoy your entire music collection directly, on a set of superior speakers. Philips simply delivers better sound.

      4W RMS total output power

      4W RMS total output power

      This system has 4W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

      CD Shuffle/Repeat for personalized music enjoyment

      CD Shuffle/Repeat for personalized music enjoyment

      The "Shuffle/Repeat" function helps you to get rid of the boredom of hearing your music played in the same order all the time. After loading your favorite songs to the player, all you have to do is to select one of the modes - "Shuffle" or "Repeat" for your tunes to be played in different modes order. Enjoy the different and unique music experience every time you hook up to your player.

      Play MP3-CD, CD and CD-R/RW

      Play MP3-CD, CD and CD-R/RW

      MP3 stands for "MPEG 1 Audio layer-7.6 cm (3") .MP3 is a revolutionary compression technology by which large digital music files can be made up to 10 times smaller without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 has become the standard audio compression format used on the world wide web, allowing quick and easy audio file transfer.

      20-track CD programmable

      The CD progammable playback feature allows you to enjoy your favorite tracks in the sequence you want.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Volume control
        rotary (analogue)
        Sound system
        stereo
        Maximum output power (RMS)
        4W

      • Loudspeakers

        No. of built-in speakers
        2

      • Connectivity

        USB
        USB host
        Audio in (3.5mm)
        Yes

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Antenna
        FM antenna
        Tuner bands
        FM

      • Convenience

        Display Digits
        3
        Loader type
        top
        Display type
        LCD display

      • Power

        Battery type
        C size (LR14)
        Battery voltage
        1.5  V
        Mains power
        220V to 240V, AC
        Number of batteries
        6

      • Accessories

        Others
        User Manual
        Cables/Connection
        power cord
        Warranty
        Warranty leaflet

      • Dimensions

        Gross weight
        1.8  kg
        Main unit depth
        240  mm
        Main unit height
        134  mm
        Main unit width
        300  mm
        Product weight
        1.4  kg
        Packaging height
        272  mm
        Packaging width
        320  mm
        Packaging depth
        156  mm

      • Audio Playback

        Disc Playback Modes
        • Fast Forward/Backward
        • Next/Previous Album Search
        • Next/Previous Track Search
        • Program Play
        • Repeat Play
        • Shuffle Play
        Playback Media
        • CD
        • CD-R/RW
        • MP3-CD
        USB Direct Modes
        • Fast Backward/Fast Forward
        • Play/Pause
        • Previous/Next
        • Program Play
        • Repeat
        • Shuffle
        Programmable Tracks
        20
        Bluetooth mode
        • Play/Pause
        • Previous/Next

      • Bluetooth® wireless technology

        Profiles
        • A2DP
        • AVRCP

