    BAR310/80

    Baristina uses a unique portafilter – just swipe the handle and it starts making the coffee automatically. Choose the color you love – or from two wood styles – and start making your Baristina your own.

    • Ash wood
    Choose your style

    Personalise your Baristina with a variety of colored or solid wooden handles.

    Stop, pop, drop.​

    Finished? Press the button to pop out the puck and drop the grounds. No tapping, no problem.

    Swipe to start​

    Our unique system means the portafilter sets your coffee brewing.

    Technical Specifications

    • Country of origin

      Made in
      Romania
      Designed in
      Netherlands

    • Technical specifications

      Weight of the product
      0,175 kg
      Product dimensions
      65mm (width), 75mm (height), 175mm (depth)

    • General specifications

      Dishwasher safe parts
      None

    • Service

      2-year guarantee
      Yes

    • Sustainability

      Packaging material
      >95% recycled and 100% recyclable

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

