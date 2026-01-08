Unique Baristina portafilter
Baristina uses a unique portafilter – just swipe the handle and it starts making the coffee automatically. Choose the color you love – or from two wood styles – and start making your Baristina your own.
See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Unique Baristina portafilter Choose your style
Personalise your Baristina with a variety of colored or solid wooden handles.
Stop, pop, drop.
Finished? Press the button to pop out the puck and drop the grounds. No tapping, no problem.
Swipe to start
Our unique system means the portafilter sets your coffee brewing.
Show all features Show less features
Show all product features Show fewer product features Technical Specifications
Country of origin
Made in
Romania Designed in
Netherlands
Technical specifications
Weight of the product
0,175 kg Product dimensions
65mm (width), 75mm (height), 175mm (depth)
General specifications
Dishwasher safe parts
None
Service
2-year guarantee
Yes
Sustainability
Packaging material
>95% recycled and 100% recyclable
See all specifications See less specifications
Show all Technical Specifications Show fewer Technical Specifications
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.