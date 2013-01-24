Home
    4K Ultra High Definition

The expansive 43" class Ultra HD professional Philips display gives you the room to spread out, see the big picture and all the details in 4K Ultra High Definition (four times the resolution of full HD).

    The expansive 43" class Ultra HD professional Philips display gives you the room to spread out, see the big picture and all the details in 4K Ultra High Definition (four times the resolution of full HD). See all benefits

    The expansive 43" class Ultra HD professional Philips display gives you the room to spread out, see the big picture and all the details in 4K Ultra High Definition (four times the resolution of full HD). See all benefits

    The expansive 43" class Ultra HD professional Philips display gives you the room to spread out, see the big picture and all the details in 4K Ultra High Definition (four times the resolution of full HD). See all benefits

      See the big picture with all the details

      • 43 (42.51" / 108 cm diag.)
      • 3840 x 2160 (4K UHD)
      UltraClear 4K UHD (3840x2160) resolution for precision

      UltraClear 4K UHD (3840x2160) resolution for precision

      These Philips displays utilize high performance panels to deliver UltraClear, 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) resolution images. Whether you are demanding professional requiring extremely detailed images for CAD solutions, using 3D graphics applications or a financial wizard working on huge spreadsheets, Philips displays will make your images and graphics come alive.

      IPS LED wide view technology for image and color accuracy

      IPS LED wide view technology for image and color accuracy

      IPS displays use an advanced technology which gives you extra wide viewing angles of 178/178 degree, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle. Unlike standard TN panels, IPS displays gives you remarkably crisp images with vivid colors, making it ideal not only for Photos, movies and web browsing, but also for professional applications which demand color accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.

      MultiView 4K for 4 systems on one screen

      MultiView 4K for 4 systems on one screen

      Philips MultiView feature on this expansive 4K UHD display enables you to have up to four systems each shown in Full HD on one screen. You can use the Picture-by-Picture (PbP) for monitoring four systems on one screen for control rooms or security. Or for multiple devices like two notebooks side-by-side simultaneously, making collaboration more productive. Or Picture-in-Picture mode (PiP) watching a live football feed from your set-top box, while working on your PC.

      SmartUniformity for consistent images

      SmartUniformity for consistent images

      Fluctuations in brightness and color on LCD screens are a common phenomenon. Philips SmartUniformity mode delivers accurate images in terms of brightness; which is crucial for photography, design, and printing. With a color metric to assess color accuracy, this mode is calibrated to meet average luminance uniformity is greater than 95%. Selecting this mode will produce uniform and accurate images.

      SmartImage presets for easy optimized image settings

      SmartImage presets for easy optimized image settings

      SmartImage is an exclusive leading edge Philips technology that analyzes the content displayed on your screen and gives you optimized display performance. This user friendly interface allows you to select various modes like Office, Photo, Movie, Game, Economy etc., to fit the application in use. Based on the selection, SmartImage dynamically optimizes the contrast, color saturation and sharpness of images and videos for ultimate display performance. The Economy mode option offers you major power savings. All in real time with the press of a single button!

      MHL technology for enjoying mobile content on big screen

      MHL technology for enjoying mobile content on big screen

      Mobile High Definition Link (MHL) is a mobile audio/video interface for directly connecting mobile phones and other portable devices to high-definition displays. An optional MHL cable allows you to simply connect your MHL capable mobile device to this large Philips MHL display, and watch your HD videos come to life with full digital sound. Now not only you can enjoy your mobile games, photos, movies, or other apps on its big screen, you can simultaneously charge your mobile device so you never run out of power half way.

      Slim bezel design for a stylish look

      A slim bezel design adds a stylish look to a public display to nicely blend in just about any environment. Furthermore this design makes the display ideal for tiled matrix video walls.

      Powerful 7-Watt speakers to unleash your content

      A pair of high quality stereo speakers built into a display device. It can be visible front firing, or invisible down firing, top firing, rear firing, etc depending on model and design.

      USB 3.0 Hub for convenient access and fast charging

      Super Speed USB 3.0 deploys 5.0 gbit/s transfer rate, which is about 10 times faster than USB 2.0 standard significantly reducing data transfer time saving you time and money. With more bandwidth, super speed transfer rates, better power management and superior overall performance, USB 3.0 sets the latest global standard allowing you to use the large capacity storage devices. Now you don't have to wait so long for devices to charge. New FastCharge enables quick charging to charge and go. USB 3.0 is also backward compatible with USB 2.0 devices.

      SmartConnect with DisplayPort, HDMI and VGA connections

      These Philips displays come equipped with the most advanced multi connections like VGA, Display Port, universal HDMI connector, enabling you to enjoy high resolution uncompressed video and audio content. New DisplayPort and HDMI 2.0 connection now enables full 4K resolution at 60Hz for smooth visuals. USB connections ensures that you can have super speed data transfers while having global connectivity. Regardless of what source you use, you can rest assured that this Philips display will ensure your investment is not made obsolete any time soon!

      VESA mount allows for the perfect setup

      VESA pattern guarantees compatibility hundreds of innovative mounting solutions.

      Zero power consumption with 0 watt hard switch

      At the flick of the 0 watt hard switch which is conveniently located at the back, you can completely cut-off your monitor from AC power. This results in zero power consumption reducing your carbon footprint even further

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        LCD panel type
        IPS LCD
        Backlight type
        W-LED system
        Panel Size
        42.51 inch (108 cm)
        Effective viewing area
        941.2 (H) x 529.4 (V)
        Display Screen Coating
        Anti-Glare, 3H, Haze 1%
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Optimum resolution
        3840 x 2160 @ 60Hz
        Response time (typical)
        5 ms (Gray to Gray)*
        Brightness
        300  cd/m²
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        1200:1
        SmartContrast
        50,000,000:1
        Pixel pitch
        0.2451 x 0.2451mm
        Viewing angle
        • 178º (H) / 178º (V)
        • @ C/R > 20
        Picture enhancement
        SmartImage
        Flicker-free
        Yes
        Display colors
        Color support 1.07 billion colors (10 bits)
        Scanning Frequency
        VGA/HDMI: 30 - 99 kHz ; DP: 30 - 160 kHz (H) / VGA: 56 - 80 Hz ; HDMI/DP: 23 - 80 Hz (V)
        MHL
        1080P @ 60Hz
        sRGB
        Yes
        Brightness uniformity
        96~105%
        Delta E
        <3

      • Connectivity

        USB
        USB 3.0x4 (1 w/fast charging)*
        Signal Input
        • VGA (Analog )
        • DisplayPort x 2
        • HDMI (2.0) - MHL x 2
        Sync Input
        • Separate Sync
        • Sync on Green
        Audio (In/Out)
        • PC audio-in
        • Headphone out

      • Convenience

        Built-in Speakers
        7 W x 2
        MultiView
        • PIP (2x devices)
        • PBP (4x devices)
        User convenience
        • SmartImage
        • Multiview
        • User
        • Menu
        • Power On/Off
        Control software
        SmartControl
        OSD Languages
        • Brazil Portuguese
        • Czech
        • Dutch
        • English
        • Finnish
        • French
        • German
        • Greek
        • Hungarian
        • Italian
        • Japanese
        • Korean
        • Polish
        • Portuguese
        • Russian
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Spanish
        • Swedish
        • Traditional Chinese
        • Turkish
        • Ukranian
        Other convenience
        • Kensington lock
        • VESA mount (200x200mm)
        Plug & Play Compatibility
        • DDC/CI
        • Mac OS X
        • sRGB
        • Windows 10 / 8.1 / 8 / 7

      • Power

        ECO mode
        46.5 W (typ.)
        On mode
        63.1 W (typ.) (EnergyStar 6.0 test method)
        Standby mode
        <0.5 W (typ.)
        Off mode
        Zero watts with AC switch
        Power LED indicator
        • Operation - White
        • Standby mode- White (blinking)
        Power supply
        • Built-in
        • 100-240VAC, 50-60Hz

      • Dimensions

        Product with stand(max height)
        968 x 630 x 259  mm
        Product without stand (mm)
        968 x 562 x 82  mm
        Packaging in mm (WxHxD)
        1070 x 680 x 160  mm

      • Weight

        Product with stand (kg)
        9.72  kg
        Product without stand (kg)
        9.40  kg
        Product with packaging (kg)
        14.29  kg

      • Operating conditions

        Temperature range (operation)
        0°C to 40°C  °C
        Temperature range (storage)
        -20°C to 60°C  °C
        Relative humidity
        20%-80  %
        Altitude
        Operation: +12,000ft (3,658m), Non-operation: +40,000ft (12,192m)
        MTBF
        70,000 hrs (excluded backlight)  hour(s)

      • Sustainability

        Environmental and energy
        • EnergyStar 6.0
        • RoHS
        Recyclable packaging material
        100  %
        Specific Substances
        • PVC / BFR free housing
        • Mercury free
        • Lead free

      • Compliance and standards

        Regulatory Approvals
        • CECP
        • WEEE
        • KCC
        • PSE
        • VCCI
        • J-MOSS
        • EPA
        • BSMI
        • SEMKO
        • RCM
        • CE Mark
        • FCC Class B
        • EAC
        • cETLus
        • TUV/ISO9241-307
        • PSB
        • E-standby
        • SASO
        • CB
        • China RoHS
        • UKRAINIAN
        • Kuwait
        • KUCAS
        • ICES-003

      • Cabinet

        Front bezel
        Black
        Rear cover
        Black
        Foot
        Silver
        Finish
        Glossy (Front bezel) / Texture (Foot / Rear cover)

          • This Philips display is MHL certified. However, in case your MHL device does not connect or work correctly, check with your MHL device FAQ or vendor directly for direction. The policy of your device manufacturer may require you to purchase their brand specific MHL cable or adapter in order to work
          • Requires optional MHL certified mobile device and MHL cable. (not included) Please check with your MHL device vendor for compatibility.
          • Standby/Off energy saving of ErP is not applicable for the MHL charging functionality
          • For complete list of MHL-enabled products refer to www.mhlconsortiun.org
          • Fast charging complies with USB BC 1.2 standard
          • Response time value equal to SmartResponse
          • Four inputs required for 4 systems on one screen.