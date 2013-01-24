Powerful drying with a pleasant* sound
This Philips EssentialCare dryer gives you the power and care you need with a more pleasant sound. Now you can enjoy a powerful and comfortable experience. *Tested with 75 women in France 2014 See all benefits
The design of the air inlet grill allows for increased air flow while, the shape and size of the dryer improves flow of the air through the dryer. The result is faster, more effective drying power with a pleasant sound*. Now you can enjoy a powerful and comfortable experience. *Tested with 75 women in France 2014.
Compact and ergonomic, this hairdryer benefits from a clever modern design. The result is a dryer that is light and easy to handle yet small enough to store virtually anywhere.
The concentrator focuses the air flow of air for precision styling. Great for touch ups or to set your style.
A rubberized hook can be found on the base of the handle. Use to store easily at home or if staying at a hotel.
1.8m cord.
This 1800W hairdryer creates the perfect level of airflow and drying power, for beautiful results every day.
The ThermoProtect temperature setting maintains a constant caring drying temperature and gives additional protection from overheating the hair. With the same powerful airflow, you can achieve great results in the most caring way.
This hairdryer offers 3 pre-selected speed/heat combinations to make it quick and easy to achieve the perfect style.
A must-have professional setting, the Cool Shot provides a burst of cold air. Use after styling to set and finish your style.
The volume diffuser spreads the flow of air across the hair, boosting volume and reducing frizz while drying. For best results, hold the diffuser close to the crown and root area. The diffuser’s fine textured pins will add volume, maximize thickness, bounce and help shape curls.
