Satinelle Essential

Corded compact epilator

BRE224/00
    Epilation made easy

    Enjoy smooth legs for weeks with Philips Satinelle. Gently removes hairs, as short as 0.5mm, from the root. Epilation made easy with ergonomic handle and washable head for optimal hygiene See all benefits

    Epilation made easy

      Smooth skin for weeks

      • for legs
      Efficient epilation system pulls out the hairs from the root

      Efficient epilation system leaves your skin smooth and stubble free for weeks

      2 speed settings to grab thinner and thicker hairs

      2 speed settings to remove thinner and thicker hairs for a more personalized hair removal treatment.

      Profiled, ergonomic grip for comfortable handling

      The rounded shape fits perfectly in your hand for comfortable hair removal. It looks great too!

      Washable epilation head for extra hygiene and easy cleaning

      This epilator has a washable epilation head. The head can be detached and cleaned under running water for better hygiene

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Cleaning brush
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        15  V

      • Design

        Handle
        Compact

      • Features

        Corded
        Yes

      • Service

        2-year guarantee
        Yes

      • Ease of use

        Handle
        Ergonomic
        Washable epilation head
        Yes

      • Performance

        Epilation discs
        Gentle tweezing discs
        Epilation system
        Efficient epilation system

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

