Fast and precise trim for easy styling
This trimmer with the innovative Lift & Trim system lifts and captures more lowlying hairs for efficient, even trimming results. This way you will easily achieve the 3-day stubble, short beard or long beard look you want. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Perfect for stubble, the Philips beard trimmer features our new Lift & Trim system: a comb that lifts and guides the hairs to the level of the blades for an even trim.
Designed to stay as sharp and effective as on day 1, the self-sharpening, titanium-coated steel blades deliver a protective trim, time after time.
This beard trimmer uses DuraPower technology to reduce friction on the blades, preserve the motor, and keep your battery going four times longer.
Designed to prevent scratches and irritation, the blades have rounded tips for smoother skin contact.
An effective beard trimmer that cuts to the exact length you’re after. Just spin the zoom wheel to one of 20 length settings between 0.5 and 10mm in 0.5mm increments.
Don’t get tangled up in your stubble trimmer – a 1 hour charge provides up to 90 minutes of cordless grooming time. Or keep it plugged in for uninterrupted trimming. The 5 minute quick charge function gives you enough power for one trim.
The battery indicators in this trimmer let you know what your battery status is: Low, empty, charging or full. This way, you can charge your trimmer on time and fully, so you won’t end up with an empty battery in the middle of your trim.
Detach the head of your Philips beard trimmer and rinse it under the tap for easy cleaning. Then dry it before you put it back on the appliance.
A fast trimmer that's comfortable to hold and use. So you can handle those hard-to-reach areas more easily.
The included travel pouch keeps everything together when you’re at home, at the gym or on-the-go.
All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2 year warranty, never need to be oiled and are compatible with any voltage worldwide.
