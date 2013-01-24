Home
Espresso machine descaler

CA6700/55
  Remove scale and prolong your machine lifetime
    -{discount-value}

    Remove scale and prolong your machine lifetime

    Decalcifying your espresso machine regularly is essential to make sure it keeps performing at its best and it provides you with the best coffee taste at any time. This special espresso machine descaler removes scale from your machine. See all benefits

    Remove scale and prolong your machine lifetime

      • 1 descaling cycle
      • Prolong machine lifetime
      • Improves coffee taste
      Perfect decalcification for a prolonged machine lifetime

      The Philips decalcifier cleans all the water circuits in your espresso machine.

      Protects your system against limescale build-up

      Limescale is a natural part of water used for the machine's operation. This special decalcifier protects your appliance from the build-up of limescale which affects performance and taste. It is highly effective, safe and easy to use.

      Philips approved descaling solution

      The exclusive formula of the Philips espresso machine decalcifier ensures thorough decalcification without harming the delicate parts inside your appliance.

      Maintains the coffee taste over time

      Regular maintenance ensures the best taste and aroma from your Philips and Saeco espresso machine.

      Ensures the coffee temperature is right for enhanced taste

      The decalcifier removes limescale residues in the water cycle that would absorb heat from the boiler, therefore lowering your coffee temperature.

      Only use Philips consumables

      Only use Philips consumables to make sure your machine runs smoothly for longer. Philips consumables are the only recommended consumables for Philips and Saeco machines.

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        Germany

      • Technical specifications

        Includes
        1 bottle of 250 ml for one descaling cycle

      • Weight and dimensions

        Quantity
        250ml descaling solution

