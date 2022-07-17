Power & Charge your electronics safely
Featuring 13A fused BS plug expand to 3 grouded universal outlets with 3 USB charging ports. 2 USB and 1 USB-C PD charging port. USB with maximun 18W output. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Power & Charge your electronics safely
Featuring 13A fused BS plug expand to 3 grouded universal outlets with 3 USB charging ports. 2 USB and 1 USB-C PD charging port. USB with maximun 18W output. See all benefits
Power & Charge your electronics safely
Featuring 13A fused BS plug expand to 3 grouded universal outlets with 3 USB charging ports. 2 USB and 1 USB-C PD charging port. USB with maximun 18W output. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Power & Charge your electronics safely
Featuring 13A fused BS plug expand to 3 grouded universal outlets with 3 USB charging ports. 2 USB and 1 USB-C PD charging port. USB with maximun 18W output. See all benefits
BS plug with 13A fuse for safety use
Keep away small objects and children finger from accessing the sockets inside.
Convert one outlet into three outlets. Allowing you to plug in multiple devices from one single AC outlet.
USB-C is the latest charging connector standard, which is now adopted by mobile devices such as cell phones, cameras and tablets. PD (Power delivery) is the USB standard for power delivery for more power and fast charging.
Packaging dimensions
Outer Carton
Product dimensions
Inner Carton
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.