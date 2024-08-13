Search terms

    Pedestal Fan 3000 Series

    CX3550/01

    Quietly powerful. Stylishly versatile.

    Maximum cooling, minimum noise. This stand fan is designed to fit any home interior and cool large rooms with a powerful, ultra-quiet airflow. Tailor your experience with 3 speeds, 2 modes and a timer, and control it remotely via the app.

    Pedestal Fan 3000 Series

    Quietly powerful. Stylishly versatile.

    30% quieter(1) with SilentWings blade technology

    • Fan airflow 2562 m³/h
    • Tiltable and oscillating
    • Ultra-quiet at 19 dB(A)
    • Head diameter 40 cm
    Powerful cooling that you can feel even at a distance

    Powerful cooling that you can feel even at a distance

    Long-range airflow that can reach up to 30 meters. Enjoy maximum comfort and feel refreshed no matter where you are; everyone in the room can feel the cool breeze.

    Ample airflow stream for instant comfort

    Ample airflow stream for instant comfort

    Provides a powerful cooling airflow of 2562 m³/h to quickly cool the entire room. Say goodbye to stagnant air and welcome a refreshing breeze that reaches every corner of your space.

    30% quieter cooling, thanks to SilentWings blade technology

    30% quieter cooling, thanks to SilentWings blade technology

    Experience 30% quieter operation with our innovative SilentWings technology (1). Drawing inspiration from the silent wings of nature's quietest flyer, the owl, our blade designs ensure a quieter cooling experience with noise levels as low as 19 dB(A) (2) - quieter than a whisper!

    Built to last, thoroughly tested for quality

    Built to last, thoroughly tested for quality

    Made to last, season after season. With over 80 years of air care expertise, Philips performs over 110 rigorous tests on their fans before release, ensuring high quality and performance.

    Stay cool overnight with quiet sleep mode

    Stay cool overnight with quiet sleep mode

    Enjoy a cool and peaceful night's sleep with the Quiet Sleep mode. This mode gradually decreases the fan speed to the lowest setting over 30 minutes, helping you fall asleep naturally while also conserving energy.

    Natural breeze mode for refreshing air

    Natural breeze mode for refreshing air

    The Natural Breeze Mode mimics a breath of fresh air; the intensity and speed of the air alternates seamlessly from high to low, creating a natural and invigorating indoor experience that can be enjoyed all year long.

    Tailored comfort with versatile modes

    Tailored comfort with versatile modes

    Easily adjust settings with the Air+ app or the device. You can enjoy a gentle breeze or a more powerful blast of air with this versatile fan, which offers 3 speed settings, a natural breeze mode, and a tranquil sleep mode. Choose the setting that suits you best, lean back, and enjoy.

    Smart, remote control with the Air + app

    Smart, remote control with the Air + app

    No more wasted time looking for the remote, you can easily control our fan with your phone. Tailor your comfort in the Air + app by adjusting settings, setting schedules, and more.

    Automatic rotation and tilting to feel the breeze anywhere

    Automatic rotation and tilting to feel the breeze anywhere

    Feel the cooling breeze in every corner. Our fan can be tilted 30 degrees and rotates 90 degrees automatically, ensuring even airflow throughout the whole room.

    Elegant, modern design

    Elegant, modern design

    A timeless design optimized for performance, crafted with elegance. Featuring hidden blades and a minimalist aesthetic, this fan seamlessly complements any home interior, whether it's by your bedside at night or in any room during the day.

    Versatile 2-in-1 pedestal and table fan

    Versatile 2-in-1 pedestal and table fan

    Offering 2-in-1 table-top or pedestal heights to suit your surroundings, it combines the power of a larger fan with a modern, slim design that fits seamlessly into your home.

    Save up to 180 kWh on your AC energy bill

    Save up to 180 kWh on your AC energy bill

    Our fan allows you to increase your AC thermostat by 7 degrees without compromising comfort, saving up to 180 kWh annually, equivalent to up to €45 off your energy bills. Plus, it's energy efficient, consuming a maximum of 48 W—less than a traditional light bulb—and 50 times less than a standard portable AC. (3)

    Easy to set-up, easy to clean

    Easy to set-up, easy to clean

    Thanks to its intuitive design, our fan can be assembled in only a few minutes. Plus, the fan is made to be cleaned effortlessly, requiring just a quick wipe with a damp cloth.

    Technical Specifications

    • Performance

      Airflow
      2562 m3/ h
      Power consumption
      48W
      Standby power consumption
      <2W
      Voltage
      220-240 V
      Airflow distance
      up to 30 m

    • Usability

      Cord length
      1.8 m
      Min. noise level
      19 dB(A)
      Max. noise level
      46 dB(A)
      Oscillation
      90°
      Tilting
      30°
      Timer
      1h, 2h, 3h, 4h, 8h, 12h

    • Modes

      Speed levels
      3
      Natural Mode
      Yes
      Sleep mode
      Yes

    • Connectivity

      App, connects via Wi-Fi
      Yes
      Smartphone compatibility
      Yes

    • Weight and dimensions

      Product weight
      6 kg
      Weight (incl. packaging)
      8.4 kg
      Head size
      40 cm
      Product dimensions (L*W*H)
      40.0 x 37.2 x 125.0 cm
      Packaging dimensions (L*W*H)
      46.2 x 19.9 x 73.7 cm

    • (1) Compared to regular fan blades design
    • (2) At the lowest speed setting. Sound power tested based on IEC60704.
    • (3) PMV calculation to ISO7730:2005, 8h/day , kWh price: 0.25 €, for 90 days, 42m2 room, MAX mode
