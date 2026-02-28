ProductsSupport
en/ar

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Touch to unlock
  • Touch to unlock
  • Touch to unlock
  • Touch to unlock
  • Touch to unlock
  • Touch to unlock
  • Touch to unlock
  • Touch to unlock
  • Touch to unlock
  • Touch to unlock
  • Touch to unlock
  • Touch to unlock

7000 seriesPush pull lock

DDL702SLAGCW/97

Touch to unlock

Wi-Fi connection enables you to check the access records without space constraints. Indoor infrared sensor unlocking, auto-locking, etc., which can make your life easier.

See all benefits

Way easier with Wi-Fi connection

Touch to unlock

  • Intuitive push-pull use

  • Auto locking function

  • Indoor infrared sensor unlock

Easy access to the Internet

Easy access to the Internet

A built-in Wi-Fi module allows you to connect to the Wi-Fi without a gateway. You can check the smart lock access records and PIN code information via the Philips EasyKey app anywhere. Remote distribution of a one-time PIN code saves more time for your visitors. You don't need to worry about keeping them waiting at the door for a long time even if you are not at home.

The door will open when the hand is detected

The door will open when the hand is detected

With a touch sensor and an infrared sensor on the handle, the door could be opened much easier. Once the hand touches the touch sensor and the infrared sensor detects the obstruction, the lock will open.

Verification combination provides double security

Verification combination provides double security

In the dual verification mode, you could open the door with any two verification methods (fingerprint, PIN code, and key tag), which provides double protection for home security.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.
Disclaimers

  1. 10 months: this is internal test data; actual usage duration may vary depending on frequency of use.

  2. Other range: The included installation kit is suitable for doors with the mentioned thickness. For doors outside this range, please contact authorized Philips smart lock consumer care centers or designated offline dealers.

  3. The digital keypad shown in the product photos may differ from the actual display. Please refer to the digital keypad's appearance during actual use.