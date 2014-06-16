Search terms

Philips Zoom Zoom 2 Chairside Kits

In-Office Procedure Kits

DIS569/01
Zoom
Zoom
    -{discount-value}

      Philips Zoom In-Office Procedure Kits

      For use with WhiteSpeed Lamp and Procedure gels

      • With NiteWhite 22% CP
      • With Relief ACP Oral Care Gel

      White bright smile to improve your patient's confidence

      Your patients can get up to eight shades whiter teeth in 45 minutes, excluding preparation time

      Take home Nitewhite 22% CP

      For patients with severe tooth discolouration, a confident smile might not always come naturally. The innovative combination of Philips Zoom WhiteSpeed chairside whitening and Philips Zoom take-home treatment produces maximum results

      Relief® ACP Oral Care Gel helps manage patient's sensitivity

      Recommendation is to place a light coating of Relief ACP (amorphous calcium phosphate) Oral Care Gel on the lingual surfaces of teeth on both arches before whitening treatment and to apply ACP Immediately following an in-chair procedure directly onto the teeth or in custom trays for 10 to 30 minutes

      Technical Specifications

      • Performance

        Whitening results
        Maximum whiteness in 45 min.

