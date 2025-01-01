DST2020/96
Performance you can trust from #1 ironing brand
Iron effortlessly with the lightweight DST2000 Series iron. Its powerful steam up to 25g/min and steam boost tackle tough creases effectively, while the ceramic soleplate ensures smooth gliding on all ironable fabrics.See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Powerful steam rate of up to 25g/min makes ironing easy by ensuring effective crease removal. Combine it with strong steam boost to remove even the thoughest wrinkles.
Multiple steam settings on the iron allow you to easily tackle creases on different fabrics: set low steam for delicates like silk; stronger steam for thicker fabrics.
Experience easy gliding on all ironable garments thanks to the durable, scratch-resistant ceramic plate. It glides well on all garments, does not stick to your clothes and it is easy to keep clean.
Thanks to the light weight of the product, you can iron your garments effortlessly.
The large 250 ml water tank ensures longer ironing sessions and minimized refills. Make the most of your time by ironing more garments in one go.
Thanks to the Calc-Clean slider, you can easily remove limescale from your iron. To keep your iron in optimal condition, use this function once a month when using regular tap water.
Our Drip Stop system prevents any leaking and staining from water droplets on your garment. So you can iron at your desired temperature without any worries.
The large filling hole in front of the iron makes water refill easy.
In addition to de-wrinkling, our Philips iron 2000 Series kills up to 99.9% of bacteria* to refresh clothes and remove odors on garments.
Design specifications
Technical specifications
Easy to use
Comfortable ironing
Guarantee
Fast crease removal
Scale management
Size and weight
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.