7000 Series

HV Steam Iron Dark Purple

DST7051/36
  Steam performance, guaranteed
    Steam performance, guaranteed

    Exclusive SteamGlide Elite soleplate with enhanced scratch resistance and Quick Calc Release for long lasting performance. See all benefits

    Exclusive SteamGlide Elite soleplate with enhanced scratch resistance and Quick Calc Release for long lasting performance. See all benefits

      Steam performance, guaranteed

      SteamGlideElite sole, optimal gliding & durability

      • 50 g/min continuous steam
      • 250 g steam boost
      • SteamGlide Elite soleplate
      • Safety auto-off
      Up to 250 g steam boost blasts stubborn creases

      Up to 250 g steam boost blasts stubborn creases

      Penetrates deeper into fabrics to easily remove stubborn creases.

      SteamGlide Elite: Our best gliding and scratch resistance

      SteamGlide Elite: Our best gliding and scratch resistance

      Philips' exclusive SteamGlide Elite is our best soleplate for ultimate gliding and maximum scratch resistance.

      Quick Calc release

      Quick Calc release

      Quick Calc Release for an easy cleaning for your iron and a long-lasting steam performance.

      Drip-stop system keeps garments spotless while ironing

      Drip-stop system keeps garments spotless while ironing

      Our drip-stop system prevents leakage to avoid stains from water droplets and iron with confidence at any temperature.

      Less refilling with extra-large 300 ml water tank

      Less refilling with extra-large 300 ml water tank

      Fewer refills are required thanks to a large 300 ml water tank, allowing you to iron more clothes in one go.

      2800 W for quick heat-up and powerful performance

      2800 W for quick heat-up and powerful performance

      Delivers a fast warm-up and powerful performance to get your ironing done quickly.

      Steam output up to 50g/min for faster crease removal

      Steam output up to 50g/min for faster crease removal

      Strong and consistent steam output penetrates up to 50% more steam through fabric to remove creases faster.

      Vertical steam

      Vertical steam

      Vertical steam function allows you to refresh garments right on the hanger and remove creases from hanging fabrics such as curtains. No ironing board required.

      Easy temperature control

      Easy temperature control

      An elevated temperature control and variable steam setting is easy and precise to operate. You will always have the right temperature and steam for your garment.

      Automatic shut-off when iron is left unattended

      Automatic shut-off when iron is left unattended

      The iron shuts itself off if you leave it standing still. On its soleplate, it will automatically switch off after 30 seconds. On its heel rest, it will automatically switch off after 8 minutes.

      Technical Specifications

      • Calc management

        Suitable for tap water
        Yes
        Calc clean solution
        Quick Calc Release

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        2  m
        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Frequency
        50-60  Hz
        Water tank capacity
        300  ml

      • Design

        Color
        Dark Purple
        Premium design
        2k dial

      • Easy to use

        Drip stop
        Yes
        Auto shut-off
        Yes
        Variable steam settings
        Yes

      • Guarantee

        2 year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Fast & powerful crease removal

        Continuous steam output
        50  g/min
        Soleplate
        SteamGlide Elite
        Power
        2800  W
        Spray
        Yes
        Steam boost
        250  g
        Vertical steaming
        Yes

      • Green efficiency

        Energy saving mode
        Yes

