Replacement Kit

FC8010/02
  Filter kit for PowerPro Compact and Active*
    Allergy H13 filter replacement kit compatible with Philips PowerPro Compact, PowerPro Active and PowerPro City ranges*. The kit contains the exhaust and motor filters. It is recommended to replace filters once a year. See all benefits

      Filter kit for PowerPro Compact and Active*

      Original filter replacements from Philips

      • 1x Exhaust filter
      • 1x Washable motor filter
      • 1xWashable 2 layer foam filter
      Washable motor inlet filter

      Washable motor inlet filter

      The kit contains 1 x washable motor filter. This provides high filtration levels and prevents fine dust from reaching the motor and damaging it. The filter can be washed. It is recommended to replace the filter once a year.

      Washable 2 layer foam filter

      Washable 2 layer foam filter

      The kit contains 1 x motor inlet filter (2 layer foam). This filter is providing additional protection to the motor and should be placed next to the washable motor filter. The filter can be washed. It is recommended to replace the filter once a year.

      Exhaust filter for excellent filtration

      Exhaust filter for excellent filtration

      The kit contains 1 x exhaust filter. The filter catches even the finest dust before the air is expelled back into the room. This results in a clean, dust-free air in your home. The filter should be replaced once a year.

      Technical Specifications

      • Contains

        Exhaust filter
        1x
        Washable 2 layer foam filter
        1x
        Washable motor inlet filter
        1x

      • Suitable for

        PowerPro Active
        • FC9549 - FC9553
        • FC9555
        • FC9556
        • FC9573
        • FC9576
        • FC9588
        PowerPro Compact/PowerPro City
        • FC9328 - FC9334
        • FC9349 - FC9353
        • FC9515
        • FC9516

          • Compatible with the following Philips product ranges: PowerPro Compact/ PowerPro City: FC9328 - FC9334, FC9349 - FC9353, FC9515, FC9516 PowerPro Active: FC9549 - FC9553, FC9555, FC9556, FC9569 - FC9571, FC9573, FC9576, FC9588