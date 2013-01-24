Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR

Search terms

s-bag

Vacuum cleaner bags

FC8023/04
Find support for this product
Overall rating / 5
  • s-bag® Anti-Odour s-bag® Anti-Odour s-bag® Anti-Odour
    -{discount-value}

    s-bag Vacuum cleaner bags

    FC8023/04
    Find support for this product

    s-bag® Anti-Odour

    s-bag® is the universal dust bag for all Philips, and Electrolux (Electrolux, AEG, Volta, Tornado) vacuum cleaners with bag. When buying replacement bags, just look for the s-bag® logo. Usage of non-original bags can damage your cleaner. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    s-bag Vacuum cleaner bags

    s-bag® Anti-Odour

    s-bag® is the universal dust bag for all Philips, and Electrolux (Electrolux, AEG, Volta, Tornado) vacuum cleaners with bag. When buying replacement bags, just look for the s-bag® logo. Usage of non-original bags can damage your cleaner. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all vacuum-cleaner-bags

      s-bag® Anti-Odour

      Smell absorbent, ideal for animal owners

      • 4 x dust bags
      • One standard fits all
      • Smell absorbent
      • Ideal for pet owners
      A universal standard for an easy choice

      A universal standard for an easy choice

      The original Philips s-bag® can be used for all Philips and Electrolux Group (Electrolux, AEG, Volta, Tornado) vacuum cleaners with bag. Skip the hassle of endlessly searching for a dust bag, simply look for the s-bag® logo.

      Absorbs and neutralises unpleasant smells

      Absorbs and neutralises unpleasant smells

      Unlike ordinary vacuum bags, s-bag® Anti-Odour uses a resistant synthetic material coated with an odour absorbing wax to trap unpleasant smells and prevent them from escaping from the vacuum cleaner. This vacuum bag is ideal for people with pets.

      Filters 99% of fine dust

      Filters 99% of fine dust

      The synthetic material of this vacuum bag filters up to 99% of dust and particles. It filters the air more efficiently than a normal paper bag and helps you get rid of airborne particles such as allergens.

      High resistance synthetic material, made in Sweden

      High resistance synthetic material, made in Sweden

      The s-bag® Anti-Odour is made of a highly resistant synthetic material, produced in Sweden.

      Hygienic closing system for easy disposal

      Hygienic closing system for easy disposal

      The patented closing system of the Philips s-bag® allows for easy and clean disposal, without spilling the trapped dirt that is inside.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessory specifications

        Number of dust bags
        4

      • Suitable for

        PowerLife
        • FC8320 - FC8329
        • FC8450 - FC8459
        PowerGo
        • FC8240 - FC8246
        • FC8293 - FC8296
        • FC8250
        • FC8253
        • FC8289
        Performer Compact
        • FC8366 - FC8367
        • FC8370 - FC8379
        • FC8383 - FC8389
        PerformerActive
        • FC8563
        • FC8574 - FC8579
        • FC8584 - FC8589
        Jewel
        FC9050 - FC9079
        Performer
        • FC8680 - FC8682
        • FC9150 - FC9179
        PerformerPro
        FC9180 - FC9199
        Performer Expert
        FC8720 - FC8728
        Performer Silent
        • FC8741
        • FC8743
        • FC8745
        • FC8779 - FC8786
        Performer Ultimate
        • FC8921 - FC8925
        • FC8941 - FC8957

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item