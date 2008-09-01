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  • s-bag® Anti-Odour s-bag® Anti-Odour s-bag® Anti-Odour

    s-bag Vacuum cleaner bags

    FC8023/04

    s-bag® Anti-Odour

    s-bag® is the universal dust bag for all Philips, and Electrolux (Electrolux, AEG, Volta, Tornado) vacuum cleaners with bag. When buying replacement bags, just look for the s-bag® logo. Usage of non-original bags can damage your cleaner.

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    s-bag Vacuum cleaner bags

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    s-bag® Anti-Odour

    Smell absorbent, ideal for animal owners

    • 4 x dust bags
    • One standard fits all
    • Smell absorbent
    • Ideal for pet owners
    A universal standard for an easy choice

    A universal standard for an easy choice

    The original Philips s-bag® can be used for all Philips and Electrolux Group (Electrolux, AEG, Volta, Tornado) vacuum cleaners with bag. Skip the hassle of endlessly searching for a dust bag, simply look for the s-bag® logo.

    Absorbs and neutralises unpleasant smells

    Absorbs and neutralises unpleasant smells

    Unlike ordinary vacuum bags, s-bag® Anti-Odour uses a resistant synthetic material coated with an odour absorbing wax to trap unpleasant smells and prevent them from escaping from the vacuum cleaner. This vacuum bag is ideal for people with pets.

    Filters 99% of fine dust

    Filters 99% of fine dust

    The synthetic material of this vacuum bag filters up to 99% of dust and particles. It filters the air more efficiently than a normal paper bag and helps you get rid of airborne particles such as allergens.

    High resistance synthetic material, made in Sweden

    High resistance synthetic material, made in Sweden

    The s-bag® Anti-Odour is made of a highly resistant synthetic material, produced in Sweden.

    Hygienic closing system for easy disposal

    Hygienic closing system for easy disposal

    The patented closing system of the Philips s-bag® allows for easy and clean disposal, without spilling the trapped dirt that is inside.

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessory specifications

      Number of dust bags
      4

    • Suitable for

      Jewel
      FC9050 - FC9079
      Performer
      • FC8680 - FC8682
      • FC9150 - FC9179
      5000 Series, PerformerActive
      • FC8563
      • FC8574 - FC8579
      • FC8584 - FC8589
      3000 Series, Performer Compact
      • FC8366 - FC8367
      • FC8370 - FC8379
      • FC8383 - FC8389
      Performer Expert
      FC8720 - FC8728
      PerformerPro
      FC9180 - FC9199
      Performer Ultimate
      • FC8921 - FC8925
      • FC8941 - FC8957
      2000 Series, PowerGo
      • FC8240 - FC8246
      • FC8293 - FC8296
      • FC8250
      • FC8253
      • FC8289
      PowerLife
      • FC8320 - FC8329
      • FC8450 - FC8459
      7000 Series, Performer Silent
      • FC8741
      • FC8743
      • FC8745
      • FC8779 - FC8786
      HomeRun
      • XU3100
      • XU3110
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