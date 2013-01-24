Home
TriActive+ multi-purpose nozzle

FC8075/01
  • 3 cleaning actions in one go 3 cleaning actions in one go 3 cleaning actions in one go
    3 cleaning actions in one go

    The unique TriActive+ nozzle performs 3 cleaning actions in one go, to deliver a high cleaning performance. The nozzle is suitable for use on all types of floors, and has a universal fitting thanks to the connection adapter provided. See all benefits

      3 cleaning actions in one go

      with side brushes and large front opening

      • Suitable for all floors
      • Universal fitting
      • With connection adapter
      Large front opening for big crumbs

      Large front opening for big crumbs

      The TriActive+ nozzle picks up more big particles due to its large front opening.

      Side brushes to clean along walls

      Side brushes to clean along walls

      The TriActive+ nozzle is equipped with soft brushes on the sides, to improve the cleaning performance alongside walls and furniture.

      Soleplate designed for high dust pick-up

      Soleplate designed for high dust pick-up

      The TriActive+ nozzle is equipped with a special soleplate design, to maximize the dust removal on carpets and hard floors.

      Suction power from 3 directions

      Suction power from 3 directions

      The TriActive+ nozzle has air channels that allow dust removal from the front of nozzle, as well as from the side. With one stroke, dust is being removed from 3 directions.

      Suitable for all hard floors and carpets

      Suitable for all hard floors and carpets

      The nozzle is suitable to operate on all types of floors: hard floors (parquet, tiles, vinyl) and especially carpets.

      A connection adapter makes the nozzle universally fitting

      A connection adapter makes the nozzle universally fitting

      The nozzle is provided together with a connection adapter. Thus, it is compatible with Philips, Miele, Electrolux, AEG, Bosch, Siemens, Samsung, Rowenta, Hoover, LG, Panasonic, Zelmer models and many other vacuum cleaners with 32 or 35 mm connection.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessory specifications

        Number of nozzles
        1
        Number of adaptors
        1

      • Usability

        Tube coupling
        • Universal
        • Conical

      • Suitable for

        EasyLife
        • FC8130 - FC8139
        • FC8140 - FC8149
        EasyGo
        FC8082 - FC8083
        CompactGo
        • FC8120
        • FC8121
        • FC8291
        PowerLife
        • FC8320 - FC8329
        • FC8450 - FC8459
        PowerGo
        • FC8293 - FC8296
        • FC8240 - FC8246
        • FC8250
        • FC8253
        • FC8289
        Performer Compact
        • FC8383 - FC8391
        • FC8370 - FC8379
        • FC8366 - FC8367 (A+)
        PerformerActive
        • FC8650 - FC8664
        • FC8580 - FC8593
        • FC8520 - FC8527
        • FC8574 - FC8579
        • FC8563
        Jewel
        FC9050 - FC9079
        Performer
        • FC9150 - FC9179
        • FC8680 - FC8682
        PerformerPro
        FC9180 - FC9199
        Performer Expert
        FC8720 - FC8728
        Performer Silent
        • FC8779 - FC8786
        • FC8741 - FC8745
        Performer Ultimate
        • FC8921 - FC8925
        • FC8941 - FC8957
        SilentStar
        FC9300 - FC9319
        PowerPro Compact
        • FC8370 - FC8379
        • FC8515 - FC8517
        • FC9320 - FC9329
        • FC9330 - FC9334
        • FC9350 - FC9353
        PowerPro Active
        • FC8630 - FC8649
        • FC9520 - FC9525
        • FC8670 - FC8679
        • FC9528 - FC9533
        • FC9540
        • FC9541
        PowerPro
        • FC8760 - FC8767
        • FC8769
        • FC8770
        PowerPro Expert
        • FC9712 - FC9714
        • FC9720 - FC9725
        • FC9728
        • FC9732 - FC9735
        • FC9729
        • FC9741 - FC9746
        PowerPro Ultimate
        • FC9911 - FC9912
        • FC9919 - FC9934
        Marathon
        FC9200 - FC9225
        Aqua Action
        FC8950 - FC8952

      • Sustainability

        Packaging
        > 90% recycled materials

