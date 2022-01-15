Picks-up and locks 99.9% of fine dust*
The Philips Bagless Vacuum 7000 Series features our highest ever suction power. Make supreme cleaning effortlessly simple with PowerCyclone 8 technology and TriActive nozzle featuring 3 optimized cleaning actions in one. See all benefits
2000 W motor generates max 420W suction power for a thorough clean every time.
PowerCyclone 8 technology features a powerful, swirling action to maximize air flow and activate extreme suction power. Super accelerated air flow in the cylindrical chamber efficiently separates dust from the air at >185km/h, ensuring stronger suction power for longer, for superior cleaning results.
TriActive nozzle utilizes 3 cleaning actions in one go. The specially designed soleplate removes dust from deep within carpets, while the large front opening sucks up big bits. Air channels and brushes on both sides of the nozzle pick up any dust and dirt alongside walls or furniture.
Onboard accessories are stored conveniently inside the back compartment so they're always easy to access when you need them.
Digital power control function easily adjusts suction power for different cleaning tasks, from hard floors to soft furnishings, with the touch of a button.
Easy-to-empty dust container is designed for hygienic disposal with one hand to help minimize dust cloud.
Dusting brush tool is built into the handle so it's always ready to use on furniture, flat surfaces and upholstery.
Allergy H13 filter system catches >99.9% of fine dust particles - including pollen, pet hair and dustmites - ideal for allergy sufferers. Filtration level is equivalent to HEPA 13**.
Sustainability
Sustainability
Usability
Filtration
Weight and dimensions
Nozzles and accessories
Design
Performance
