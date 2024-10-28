Search terms

    Genuine replacement filter Humidification wick

    FY2401/30

    Healthy air, always

    The original Philips humidification wick perfectly fits your appliance to ensure consistently high performance. It uses NanoCloud Technology to emit nano-sized molecules of pure water vapor and humidify the air with up to 99% less bacteria.

    Genuine replacement filter Humidification wick

    Healthy air, always

    NanoCloud Technology with hygienic humidification

    • NanoCloud Technology
    • Up to 99% less bacteria
    • Up to 6 months lifetime
    Up to 99% less bacteria with NanoCloud technology (1)

    Up to 99% less bacteria with NanoCloud technology (1)

    Unique NanoCloud Technology uses natural evaporation to emit pure water vapor. Due to its fine size, it is extremely difficult for bacteria or residue to attach to humidifying the air with up to 99% less bacteria released than standard ultrasonic humidifiers (1).

    Philips filters ensure that your device works effectively

    Philips filters ensure that your device works effectively

    Our filters go through a set of mandatory and strict inspection tests before releasing from factory. They are subjected to rigorous life and durability tests, for continuous operation 24/7, to provide the best performance of your Philips humidifier until the last day of the filters lifespan.

    Follow the Smart filter status indicator on your device

    Follow the Smart filter status indicator on your device

    Your Philips device notifies you when to clean or replace the humidification wick. This makes the maintenance of the appliance effortless whileensuring that youalways enjoy comfortable, clean air.

    Up to 6 months of usage

    Up to 6 months of usage

    This humidification wick provides consistent protection and guarantees optimal filtration up to 6 months.

    Perfect fit for consistently high performance

    Perfect fit for consistently high performance

    Replacing the filter with the original Philips humidification wick ensures a consistently high and efficient performance of your air humidifier. It is designed specifically for the indicated device to make sure it perfectly fits and allows the appliance to operate smoothly.

    Technical Specifications

    • Country of origin

      Country of origin
      China

    • Weight and dimensions

      Dimension of packaging (LxWxH)
      80X135x250  mm
      Weight of product
      0.07  kg
      Dimension of product (LxWxH)
      190x130x130 mm
      Weight incl. packaging
      0.175  kg
      Color(s)
      Dark grey

    • Performance

      Filter
      Humidification Wick
      Bacteria filtration
      Up to 99% less (1)

    • Compatability

      Suitable for these models
      • HU4801
      • HU4802
      • HU4803
      • HU4810
      • HU4811
      • HU4813
      • HU4814

    • (1) Compared to standard ultrasonic humidifier modules that do not contain additional technology to reduce bacteria-spreading, tested by independent lab
