NanoProtect HEPA filter

FY3433
  Healthier air, always
    NanoProtect HEPA filter

    FY3433
    Healthier air, always

    The NanoProtect HEPA filter captures 99.97% 0.3µm particles, including common allergens, dust, pollution, bacteria & some virus. 24 months lifetime delivers long lasting performance.

      Healthier air, always

      The reassuraance of 99.97% purification

      • Captures 99.97% of particles
      Filters 99.97% 0.3µm particles

      Filters 99.97% 0.3µm particles

      Philips NanoProtect HEPA Series 2 filter is made of high quality material. It can capture up to 99.97% of particles even as small as 0.3 microns - the size of most common airborne allergens, harmful particles, bacteria and viruses. The high grade filter with firm and stable structure ensures all the air flows through the filter and delivers high filtration efficiency.

      As long as 24 months lifetime

      Philips NanoProtect HEPA filter has multiple optimized pleats. This covers an unfolded area of about 2m2 to ensure a long lifetime.

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

