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2 year warranty

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  • Standard Product Photo Philips NanoProtect HEPA filter FY3433
  • Packaging photograph Philips NanoProtect HEPA filter FY3433
  • Standard Product Photo Philips NanoProtect HEPA filter FY3433
  • Packaging photograph Philips NanoProtect HEPA filter FY3433

Discontinued

NanoProtect HEPA filter

FY3433/30

5

| (2) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Healthier air, always

The NanoProtect HEPA filter captures 99.97% 0.3µm particles, including common allergens, dust, pollution, bacteria & some virus. 24 months lifetime delivers long lasting performance.

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The reassuraance of 99.97% purification

Healthier air, always

  • Captures 99.97% of particles

As long as 24 months lifetime

Philips NanoProtect HEPA filter has multiple optimized pleats. This covers an unfolded area of about 2m2 to ensure a long lifetime.

Filters 99.97% 0.3µm particles

Filters 99.97% 0.3µm particles

Philips NanoProtect HEPA Series 2 filter is made of high quality material. It can capture up to 99.97% of particles even as small as 0.3 microns - the size of most common airborne allergens, harmful particles, bacteria and viruses. The high grade filter with firm and stable structure ensures all the air flows through the filter and delivers high filtration efficiency.

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

2

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

19/05/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Keeps the air clean all over the house

Had this for a couple of years now and apart from replacing the filters it has worked flawlessly once you get used to the message fo which means clean filter 0 and not what you think it does.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Genuine replacement filter NanoProtect HEPA

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Genuine replacement filter NanoProtect HEPA

02/04/2019

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Necessary evil

I am satisfied that this, in my device, traps the crap that makes my eyes and nose stream

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Genuine replacement filter NanoProtect HEPA

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Genuine replacement filter NanoProtect HEPA

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