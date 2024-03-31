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2 year warranty
Climate care
All series
NanoProtect HEPA filter
Discontinued
Support
FY3433/30
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The NanoProtect HEPA filter captures 99.97% 0.3µm particles, including common allergens, dust, pollution, bacteria & some virus. 24 months lifetime delivers long lasting performance. - English (US)
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