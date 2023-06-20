Healthy air, always
This HEPA and activated carbon filter effectively captures harmful particles as small as 0.003 microns, including PM2.5, allergens, bacteria and viruses. Also absorbs formaldehyde, total VOCs and odors and locks them in nanoscale micropores See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Nanokill oxygen disinfection technology destroys bacterial cells and viral lipid membranes, effectively killing HFMD pathogenic viruses and >99% of Influenza A H1N1 viruses*.
Filters out 99.97% of particles with a diameter of 0.3 microns*, smaller than the particles most likely to carry common allergens including dust mites, pollen, dog and cat dander
Composite HEPA and activated carbon filters can be easily and conveniently installed.
Features an amine-manganese dibasic formaldehyde removal compound that captures and rapidly decomposes formaldehyde in less than 0.1 seconds*. The activated carbon filter has a specific surface area equivalent to 52 soccer fields, providing powerful adsorption of formaldehyde decomposition products and odors. Reduces formaldehyde concentration to 0.01 mg/m, 10 times higher than European standards
