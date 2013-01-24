Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR

Search terms

Steam iron

GC1115
Overall rating / 5
1 Awards
  • Fast and efficient - guaranteed Fast and efficient - guaranteed Fast and efficient - guaranteed
    -{discount-value}

    Steam iron

    GC1115
    Overall rating / 5
    1 Awards

    Fast and efficient - guaranteed

    Steam iron with 3 steam settings and durable, highly scratch-resistant Dupont Dynaglide soleplate. Integrated Calc-Clean function and spray function.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Steam iron

    Fast and efficient - guaranteed

    Steam iron with 3 steam settings and durable, highly scratch-resistant Dupont Dynaglide soleplate. Integrated Calc-Clean function and spray function.

    Fast and efficient - guaranteed

    Steam iron with 3 steam settings and durable, highly scratch-resistant Dupont Dynaglide soleplate. Integrated Calc-Clean function and spray function.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Steam iron

    Fast and efficient - guaranteed

    Steam iron with 3 steam settings and durable, highly scratch-resistant Dupont Dynaglide soleplate. Integrated Calc-Clean function and spray function.

    Similar products

    See all Steam Iron

      Fast and efficient - guaranteed

      Speed shaped soleplate

      Continuous steam up to 15 g/min for better crease removal

      Continuous steam up to 15 g/min for better crease removal

      Continuous steam up to 15 g/min for better crease removal.

      A fine spray evenly moistens the fabric

      A fine spray evenly moistens the fabric

      The spray function produces a fine mist that evenly moistens the fabric, making it easier to iron out creases.

      Iron temperature-ready light

      Iron temperature-ready light

      Indicator light goes off when the required ironing temperature has been reached.

      Golden American Heritage soleplate

      Golden American Heritage soleplate

      Golden American Heritage soleplate for easy gliding on all fabrics

      1200 W steam iron with 150 ml water tank

      1200 W steam iron with 150 ml water tank

      The steam iron is with 1200 W power, and 150 ml water tank

      Continuous steam of 15 g/min

      Continuous steam of 15 g/min

      Continuous steam of 15 g/min

      Thin soleplate for better heating

      Thin soleplate for better heating

      Vent design for uniform steam

      Vent design for uniform steam

      Technical Specifications

      • Easy to use

        Water tank capacity
        150 ml

      • Fast & powerful crease removal

        Spray
        Yes
        Steam output
        Yes
        Power
        1200 W
        Continuous steam output
        15 g/min
        Soleplate
        Golden American Heritage

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        220 V

      • Calc management

        Calc clean solution
        Self clean
        Suitable for tap water
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Find a spare part or an accessory

      Go to parts and accessories

      Accessories for this product

      See all accessories

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item