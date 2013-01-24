Home
Classic

Dry iron

GC188/86
    Classic Dry iron

    GC188/86
    Effective results with minimum effort

    Classic is new Philips dry iron which weighs heavier than the traditional dry iron. The additional weight of the iron combined with smooth gliding soleplate make the ironing easier with less effort See all benefits

      Effective results with minimum effort

      • 2.0 kg
      • 1200 W
      • 1.8 m cord length
      • Golden Ceramic soleplate
      Button groove speeds up ironing along buttons and seams

      Comfortable handle with texturing for easy grip

      The texturing on the handle of the iron ensures a comfortable and ergonomic grip, so that your hand fits well and does not slip during ironing.

      Slim tip soleplate reaches easily in tricky areas

      The slim tip of the soleplate allows to reach easily in the most tricky areas, such as between the buttons, when making pleats and in the corners.

      Cord winder for easy cord storage

      The cord can be wrapped around the heel rest, so that the appliance is easy to store.

      Easy temperature control

      An elevated temperature control is easy to operate and precise. You will always have the right temperature for your garment.

      Temperature light indicates when the iron is hot enough

      Temperature light goes on when the iron is heating up and goes off when the solepalte temperature has reached the set level.

      Non-stick and non-scratch Golden Ceramic soleplate

      Non-stick and non-scratch Golden Ceramic soleplate for excellent gliding on all fabrics.

      2kg weight of iron helps in making ironing easier

      The additional weight of the iron helps in achieving effective ironing results even on the tough garments.

      Technical Specifications

      • Easy to use

        Reaching tricky areas
        Button groove
        Easy cord winding
        Yes
        Comfortable handle
        Yes
        Long lasting cord
        Yes
        Power cord length
        1.8 m

      • Fast & powerful crease removal

        Power
        1200 W
        Soleplate
        Gold Ceramic

      • Technical specifications

        Weight of iron
        2.0 kg

