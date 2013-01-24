Home
PowerLife Plus

Steam iron

GC2982/36
    Built to perform, day after day

    The Philips PowerLife Plus steam iron gives great results day after day and never lets you down , with its new SteamGlide soleplate, constant high steam output , easy to use calc clean for long lasting steam and Extra stable heelrest.

      Built to perform, day after day

      • Steam 35g/min;130g steam boost
      • SteamGlide soleplate
      • Anti-calc
      • 2300 Watts
      Continuous steam up to 35 g/min for better crease removal.

      130 g steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

      The steam boost can be used for vertical steaming and tough creases.

      SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

      SteamGlide soleplate is the best Philips soleplate for your steam iron. It has great scratch resistancy, glides excellent and is easy to clean.

      Calc clean slider to easily remove scale out of your iron

      This steam iron can be operated with normal tap water and the calc clean slider makes it easy to remove any built-up scale out of your iron. To maintain the performance of your Philips steam iron, you should use this scale clean function once a month when using normal tap water.

      Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

      The Drip Stop system of your Philips steam iron lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures without having to worry about stains from water droplets.

      Powerful steam for fast ironing

      This powerful iron heats up quickly and maintains very stable temperatures during ironing, making it easier to remove creases properly.

      Robust heelrest for improved stability

      This iron features a specially designed extra large heelrest, which gives extra stability when it is put in vertical position.

      Technical Specifications

      • Easy to use

        Soleplate name
        SteamGlide
        Drip Stop
        Yes
        Water tank capacity
        300 ml
        Power cord length
        2 m

      • Green efficiency

        Energy saving*
        20 %

      • Fast crease removal

        Vertical steam
        Yes
        Steam boost
        130 g
        Continuous steam
        35 g/min
        Power
        2300 W
        Water spray
        Yes

