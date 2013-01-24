Home
      Great results, minimum effort

      3x easier

      The pointed tip makes ironing along buttons and seams easy.

      With the extra-large water inlet, adding water to your iron is quick and easy. It only takes a few seconds, and there’s no more risk of spilling water everywhere!

      With EasyCare’s extra-long 3 m cord, youcan easily reach right up to the edges of your ironing board – and further!

      The extra-clear indicator of your Philips iron, makes the water level highly visible, so you always know if you have enough water at a glance.

      Fewer refills are required thanks to a large 300 ml water tank. So you can iron more clothes in one go.

      Double Active Calc system of your Philips steam iron prevents scale build-up through anti scale pills and an easy to use calc clean function.

      Technical Specifications

      • Comfortable ironing

        Additional comfort
        • 360 degree cord freedom
        • Extra-clear water level indicator
        Anti-scale management
        Double Active Calc System
        Cord length
        3  m
        Water tank capacity
        300  ml

      • Crease removal

        Continuous steam
        Up to 35 gr/min
        Reaching tricky areas
        Pointed tip
        Spray
        Yes
        Steam Boost
        Up to 90 gr/min
        Vertical Steam
        Yes

      • Easy to use

        Easy to set up and store
        • Extra-large water inlet
        • Integrated cord storage solution
        Fast heat-up
        Yes

      • Smooth gliding

        Soleplate
        Careeza soleplate

      • Technical specifications

        Frequency
        50-60
        Power
        2200
        Voltage
        220 - 240

      • Weight and dimensions

        Product dimensions
        303 x 120 x 152
        Product weight
        1,34

