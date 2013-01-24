Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR

Search terms

Steam iron

GC3330/02
Overall rating / 5
  • Great results, minimum effort Great results, minimum effort Great results, minimum effort
    -{discount-value}

    Steam iron

    GC3330/02
    Overall rating / 5

    Great results, minimum effort

    This Philips steam iron offers you not only extra convenience because of the large water inlet, extra-long cord and water-level indicator; its new SteamGlide soleplate also makes ironing easier and smoother! See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Steam iron

    Great results, minimum effort

    This Philips steam iron offers you not only extra convenience because of the large water inlet, extra-long cord and water-level indicator; its new SteamGlide soleplate also makes ironing easier and smoother! See all benefits

    Great results, minimum effort

    This Philips steam iron offers you not only extra convenience because of the large water inlet, extra-long cord and water-level indicator; its new SteamGlide soleplate also makes ironing easier and smoother! See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Steam iron

    Great results, minimum effort

    This Philips steam iron offers you not only extra convenience because of the large water inlet, extra-long cord and water-level indicator; its new SteamGlide soleplate also makes ironing easier and smoother! See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all steam-iron

      Great results, minimum effort

      3x easier

      • 2300W
      • 35 g/min steam
      • 100g steam boost
      Pointed tip for ironing tricky areas

      Pointed tip for ironing tricky areas

      The uniquely pointed tip allows you to iron even the hardest to reach areas.

      Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

      Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

      The Drip Stop system of your Philips steam iron lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures without having to worry about stains from water droplets.

      SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

      SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

      SteamGlide soleplate is the best Philips soleplate for your steam iron. It has great scratch resistancy, glides excellent and is easy to clean.

      Less refilling with extra-large 300 ml water tank

      Less refilling with extra-large 300 ml water tank

      Fewer refills are required thanks to a large 300 ml water tank. So you can iron more clothes in one go.

      Extra-long 3 m cord for maximum reach

      Extra-long 3 m cord for maximum reach

      With the extra-long 3 m cord of your Philips iron, you can easily reach right up to the edges of your ironing board - and further!

      Extra-clear indicator for highly visible water level

      Extra-clear indicator for highly visible water level

      The extra-clear indicator of your Philips iron, makes the water level highly visible, so you always know if you have enough water at a glance.

      Double Active Calc System prevents scale build-up

      Double Active Calc System prevents scale build-up

      Double Active Calc system of your Philips steam iron prevents scale build-up through anti scale pills and an easy to use calc clean function.

      Technical Specifications

      • Fast & powerful crease removal

        Soleplate
        SteamGlide
        Steam output
        Yes
        Continuous steam output
        35  g/min
        Steam boost
        100  g
        Vertical steaming
        Yes
        Variable steam settings
        Yes
        Spray
        Yes
        Power
        2300  W

      • Easy to use

        Water tank capacity
        300  ml
        Filling and emptying water
        Extra large filling hole
        Drip stop
        Yes
        Cord storage
        Cord clip
        Power cord length
        3  m
        Cord freedom (swivel)
        360 degree cord freedom

      • Calc management

        Suitable for tap water
        Yes
        Calc clean solution
        Double active calc clean

      • Technical specifications

        Weight of iron
        1.64  kg
        Product dimensions
        32.8 x 12.9 x 16.3  cm
        Voltage
        220 - 240  V

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Find a spare part or an accessory

      Go to parts and accessories

      Accessories for this product

      See all accessories

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item