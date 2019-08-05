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2 year warranty

All series

  • Most powerful steam for quicker results every day
  • Most powerful steam for quicker results every day
  • Most powerful steam for quicker results every day
  • Most powerful steam for quicker results every day
  • Most powerful steam for quicker results every day
  • Most powerful steam for quicker results every day
  • Most powerful steam for quicker results every day
  • Most powerful steam for quicker results every day
  • Most powerful steam for quicker results every day
  • Most powerful steam for quicker results every day
  • Most powerful steam for quicker results every day
  • Most powerful steam for quicker results every day

Discontinued

Garment Steamer

GC442/86

4.6

| (28) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

1 award

Most powerful steam for quicker results every day

Thanks to the innovative PureSteam technology with quick calc release, StyleTouch Pure garment steamer delivers powerful steam for years to come. Effectively eliminating creases and easy to use, StyleTouch Pure gets you ready in no time!

See all benefits
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

Ironing brand

With innovative PureSteam technology and StyleMat

Most powerful steam for quicker results every day

  • 1500 W, up to 30 g/min

  • 2-in-1 function

  • PureSteam technology

  • StyleMat

PureSteam technology: powerful steam for years to come

PureSteam technology: powerful steam for years to come

Other steamers are easy to lose steam performance over time due to scale build-up. Thanks to the innovative PureSteam technology with quick calc release, the scale does not stick to the heater and is easy to remove. It is so effective that the steam is powerful for years to come.

2-in-1 vertical and horizontal steaming for better results

2-in-1 vertical and horizontal steaming for better results

Steam your clothes vertically without using an ironing board, or give them a finishing crisp touch by steaming horizontally on any straight surface around you. Due to it's unique internal design this steamer will generate powerful continuous steam even in horizontal position. Especially useful for tricky areas, like collars or cuffs.

Ready in 60 seconds

Ready in 60 seconds

Ready to steam in no time. Just plug it in, wait for less than 1 minute... steam & go!

Technical Specifications

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Awards

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.6

of 5

28

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

2
1

05/08/2019

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Buy this product. You won't regret it.

Had this garment steamer for under 6 months and I am happy to have paid extra for what, I think, is a high quality, high performance product. Quick to heat up, so easy to use. I've got the knack and now I rarely use an iron. I thoroughly recommend this particular hand held garment steamer. Thank you Philips for making my life easier. x

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for GC442/67 Garment Steamer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for GC442/67 Garment Steamer

09/05/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Handy for quick touch ups

[Employee of philipsglobal] I've found this product to be a lifesaver in the mornings when I need to iron tops for work but don't have time to get the ironing board out! The steamer looks sleek and stylish and is really easy to use. Most creases from clothes being packed in the wardrobe disappear quickly and easily once you learn the best way to use the steamer. Granted it won't get all the deep creases out like an iron but it certainly does the job. I would definitely recommend this product.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for GC442/67 Garment Steamer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for GC442/67 Garment Steamer

09/05/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Handy for quick touch ups

[Employee of philipsglobal] I've found this product to be a lifesaver in the mornings when I need to iron tops for work but don't have time to get the ironing board out! The steamer looks sleek and stylish and is really easy to use. Most creases from clothes being packed in the wardrobe disappear quickly and easily once you learn the best way to use the steamer. Granted it won't get all the deep creases out like an iron but it certainly does the job. I would definitely recommend this product.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for GC442/67 Garment Steamer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for GC442/67 Garment Steamer

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