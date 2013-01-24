Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR

Search terms

Garment Steamer

GC442/86
Overall rating / 5
1 Awards
  • Most powerful steam for quicker results every day Most powerful steam for quicker results every day Most powerful steam for quicker results every day
    -{discount-value}

    Garment Steamer

    GC442/86
    Overall rating / 5
    1 Awards

    Most powerful steam for quicker results every day

    Thanks to the innovative PureSteam technology with quick calc release, StyleTouch Pure garment steamer delivers powerful steam for years to come. Effectively eliminating creases and easy to use, StyleTouch Pure gets you ready in no time! See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Garment Steamer

    Most powerful steam for quicker results every day

    Thanks to the innovative PureSteam technology with quick calc release, StyleTouch Pure garment steamer delivers powerful steam for years to come. Effectively eliminating creases and easy to use, StyleTouch Pure gets you ready in no time! See all benefits

    Most powerful steam for quicker results every day

    Thanks to the innovative PureSteam technology with quick calc release, StyleTouch Pure garment steamer delivers powerful steam for years to come. Effectively eliminating creases and easy to use, StyleTouch Pure gets you ready in no time! See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Garment Steamer

    Most powerful steam for quicker results every day

    Thanks to the innovative PureSteam technology with quick calc release, StyleTouch Pure garment steamer delivers powerful steam for years to come. Effectively eliminating creases and easy to use, StyleTouch Pure gets you ready in no time! See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Garment Steamer

      Most powerful steam for quicker results every day

      With innovative PureSteam technology and StyleMat

      • 1500 W, up to 30 g/min
      • 2-in-1 function
      • PureSteam technology
      • StyleMat
      PureSteam technology: powerful steam for years to come

      PureSteam technology: powerful steam for years to come

      Other steamers are easy to lose steam performance over time due to scale build-up. Thanks to the innovative PureSteam technology with quick calc release, the scale does not stick to the heater and is easy to remove. It is so effective that the steam is powerful for years to come.

      2-in-1 vertical and horizontal steaming for better results

      2-in-1 vertical and horizontal steaming for better results

      Steam your clothes vertically without using an ironing board, or give them a finishing crisp touch by steaming horizontally on any straight surface around you. Due to it's unique internal design this steamer will generate powerful continuous steam even in horizontal position. Especially useful for tricky areas, like collars or cuffs.

      Quick calc release to remove scale from your steamer

      Quick calc release to remove scale from your steamer

      Quick calc release is the easiest way to remove scale from your steamer. Together with PureSteam technology, quick calc release guarantees consistently powerful steam for years to come.

      XL water tank for carefree steaming without refill

      XL water tank for carefree steaming without refill

      The 200 ml water tank enables steaming up to 3 garments without refill. Enough to touch up a complete outfit and get ready in no time.

      Brush accessory for thicker fabrics

      Brush accessory for thicker fabrics

      The brush attachement opens the fabric fibers and enables better steam pemetration. It is especially good for thicker garments like jackets and coats. It can also help remove dirts and pills.

      Automatic continuous steam delivered by electric pump

      Automatic continuous steam delivered by electric pump

      Thanks to the electric pump, you do not need to pump manually. Just hold the trigger pressed and steam comes out continuously.

      SmartFlow heated plate to prevent wet spots

      SmartFlow heated plate to prevent wet spots

      The SmartFlow heated plate prevents condensation on your garments while still being 100% safe on all your clothes even delicates.

      Safe to use on all delicate fabrics like silk

      Safe to use on all delicate fabrics like silk

      The steamer is safe to use on all fabrics. It is a great solution for delicate fabrics like silk and cashmere.

      Safe rest during steaming

      Safe rest during steaming

      During the steaming session, you can rest the garment steamer just by letting it stand on its base. It is an easy and safe resting position.

      Powerful steam removes odors and kills 99,9% of the bacteria

      Powerful steam removes odors and kills 99,9% of the bacteria

      Powerful steam removes cigarette, food and body odors. Steam also kills 99,9& of the bacteria. ** Tested by external body for bacteria types Escherichia coli 8099, Staphylicoccus aureus ATCC 6538, Canidia albicans ATCC 10231 with 8 minutes steaming time.

      StyleMat provides support for final crisp touch

      StyleMat provides support for final crisp touch

      The StyleMat combined with the 2-in-1 function provides support when steaming both vertically and horizontally. The support enables you to stretch the garment which leads to the best results one can achieve with a garment steamer. StyleMat also serves as protection for the surface behind.

      Most powerful steam up to 30g/min for faster results

      Most powerful steam up to 30g/min for faster results

      StyleTouch Pure is our most powerful handheld steamer, fundamentally different form other steamers. With up to 30g/min, it generates powerful steam which penetrates deeper into the garments, enabling you to remove creases faster.

      Ready in 60 seconds

      Ready in 60 seconds

      Ready to steam in no time. Just plug it in, wait for less than 1 minute... steam & go!

      Technical Specifications

      • Size and weight

        Total weight with packaging
        0,9 kg
        Product dimensions (WxHxL)
        30 x 17 x 13 cm
        Packaging dimensions (WxHxL)
        32 x 22 x 17 cm

      • Easy to use

        Safe on all ironable fabrics
        Even delicates like silk
        Tap water suitable
        Yes
        Ready to use
        Light indicator
        Water tank capacity
        200 ml
        Refill any time during use
        Yes
        Power cord length
        2 m

      • Fast crease removal

        Voltage
        240 V
        Continuous steam
        Up to 30 g/min
        Ready to use
        1 minute(s)
        Power
        1500 W
        Steam-on-demand
        Yes

      • Guarantee

        2 year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Scale management

        Descaling and cleaning
        Built-in calc container

      • Technology

        PureSteam Technology
        Yes

      • Design

        Color
        Black

      • Accessories included

        StyleMat
        Yes
        Brush
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Find a spare part or an accessory

      Go to parts and accessories

      Accessories for this product

      See all accessories

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item