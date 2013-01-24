Removes creases easily
Ironing is smooth and effortless with this iron's SteamGlide soleplate. Its powerful steam and easy gliding make it the ideal combination to remove creases and get great results! See all benefits
The unique steam tip of this Philips iron, combines a particularly pointed front of the soleplate with special elongated steam slots in the tip, to reach right into the smallest and most difficult areas for the best ironing results.
SteamGlide soleplate is the best Philips soleplate for your steam iron. It has great scratch resistancy, glides excellent and is easy to clean.
Philips steam iron with continuous steam output of up to 40 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.
The electronic shut-off automatically switches the iron off when it is left unattended or tips over.
With the extra-long 3 m cord of your Philips iron, you can easily reach right up to the edges of your ironing board - and further!
The soft handgrip of this Philips iron allows for comfortable ironing even during longer sessions.
The steam boost can be used for vertical steaming and tough creases.
Technical specifications