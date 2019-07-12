Search terms

EN
AR
  • Perfectly crispy toast, hand cut or pre-sliced Perfectly crispy toast, hand cut or pre-sliced Perfectly crispy toast, hand cut or pre-sliced
    -{discount-value}

    Viva Collection Toaster

    HD2650/91

    Overall rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Perfectly crispy toast, hand cut or pre-sliced

    Fully metal toaster with self-centering extra wide slot for even browning regardless of slice thickness. With various browning options and integrated bun rack, you can enjoy perfectly crispy toast, warm pastries, rolls and buns.

    See all benefits

    Viva Collection Toaster

    Similar products

    See all Toaster

    Perfectly crispy toast, hand cut or pre-sliced

    Wide slot fits thick, thin, fresh or frozen slices

    • Full metal
    Removable crumb tray for easy cleaning

    Removable crumb tray for easy cleaning

    Is easy to clean thanks to its removable crumb tray.

    Bun warming rack to warm buns and croissants

    Bun warming rack to warm buns and croissants

    Bun warming rack to warm buns and croissants.

    High lift to safely take out smaller pieces

    High lift to safely take out smaller pieces

    The feature allows you to lift smaller pieces of bread safely

    Extra auto shut-off protection in case of bread jam

    Extra auto shut-off protection in case of bread jam

    Extra auto-off protection protects the product against short circuit

    8 browning settings suit any preference

    8 browning settings suit any preference

    Adjust toasting time for any bread, however you like it.

    Defrost mode

    Defrost mode

    Defrost mode effortlessly toasts frozen bread in one go at the touch of a button.

    Extra wide slot fits thick or thin, fresh or frozen slices.

    Extra wide slot fits thick or thin, fresh or frozen slices.

    The self centering mechanism perfectly centers each slice for even browning, regardless of thickness.

    Reheat mode

    Reheat mode

    Reheat mode warms up previously toasted bread in seconds at the touch of a button

    Cancel button to stop toasting at any time

    Cancel button to stop toasting at any time

    Technical Specifications

    • Country of origin

      Made in
      China

    • Accessories

      Included
      Bun warmer

    • Technical specifications

      Power
      950  W

    • Weight and dimensions

      Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
      300 x 172 x 201  mm
      Dimensions of packaging (LxWxH)
      334 x 200 x 221  mm
      Weight of product
      1.552  kg
      Weight incl. packaging
      1.962  kg
      Slot size (LxWxH)
      138 x 33 x 122  mm

    • General specifications

      Number of browning levels
      8
      Product features
      • Adjustable browning
      • Automatic shut-off
      • Cancel button
      • Cord storage
      • Defrost function
      • High lift function
      • On/off switch

    • Design and finishing

      Color(s)
      Stainless steel
      Material of main body
      Metal

    • Service

      2-year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

    • Sustainability

      Packaging
      > 90% recycled materials
      User manual
      100% recycled paper

    Get support for this product

    Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Reviews

    Be the first to review this item

    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.