    Discover fuller flavours

      Constant high temperature to seal in the flavour

      • 2300 W
      • Ribbed/Smooth plate
      • High temperature grill plate
      • 300 x 370 mm
      High temperature grill plate seals in all the flavour

      The high temperature of the Philips electric grill plate seals in all the juices and flavour of the food. That’s because the moment the food comes into contact with the surface of the grill, it begins to sizzle and brown, forming a tasty crust that keeps all the goodness and flavour inside, where it belongs.

      Ribbed-and-smooth top allows stir-frying, grilling and more

      The versatile grill plate gives you the choice of cooking with either a ribbed or smooth grilling surface, so you can enjoy your food the way you like. The smooth area is suitable for stir-frying and grilling small pieces of food. The ribbed surface creates that irresistible flame-grilled effect.

      Adjustable thermostat ensures perfect results for every food

      Adjustable thermostat ensures the perfect result.

      Easy to store upright

      Easy to store upright; tidy storage of cord and tray.

      Spatula

      Spatula for flipping, stirring and removing food.

      Dishwasher-safe parts

      Dishwasher-safe parts make cleaning easy.

      Grease drainage

      Excess grease is drained to removable tray.

      High power for heating up fast and keeping a constant heat

      The high power of the appliance enables the grill plate to heat up quickly, reaching operating temperature very fast and saving you precious time. It also means that the grill surface keeps its heat when food is placed onto it because the high power ensures a fast recovery to the correct temperature.

      Non-stick grilling surface

      Non-stick surface prevents food particles from sticking.

      Technical Specifications

      • General specifications

        Integrated on/off switch
        Yes
        Temperature light
        Yes
        Cool-touch handgrips
        Yes
        Non-slip feet
        Yes
        Cord storage
        Yes
        Grease tray storage
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        0.8  m
        Power
        2000-2300  W
        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Frequency
        50/60  Hz

      • Design and finishing

        Color(s)
        Metal/black
        Materials
        Steel housing / ALU grilling plate / plastic parts

      • Weight and dimensions

        Product dimensions (W x H x D)
        515.9 x 73 x 312  mm
        Weight appliance
        4.0  kg
        Grill plate dimensions
        300 x 370  mm

