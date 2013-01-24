Home
Daily Collection

Table grill

HD6321/21
    Daily Collection Table grill

    HD6321/21
    Daily Collection Table grill

    Daily Collection Table grill

      Flip the plate to grill your way

      Duo plate: smooth and ribbed surfaces

      • 1500 W
      • Duo Plate: Ribbed/Smooth plate
      Duo plate to choose smooth or ribbed grilling

      Duo plate to choose smooth or ribbed grilling

      The duo plate is reversible and therefore lets you cook with either a ribbed or smooth grilling surface, so that you can enjoy your food exactly the way you like. The smooth plate is suitable for cooking small pieces of food. The ribbed surfaces create that irresistible flame-grilled effect on your pieces of meat.

      Non-stick plate to grill without adding any oil

      Non-stick plate to grill without adding any oil

      Non-stick surfaces allow you to cook without any added oil, so you only taste the flavour of food

      Integrated grease tray to collect the excess fat

      Integrated grease tray to collect the excess fat

      Excess grease is drained to dishwasher safe grease tray

      Sloped grill to drain excess fat away

      Sloped grill to drain excess fat away

      Sloped grill makes the excess fat flow into grease tray therefore decreases the smell and smoke

      Detachable dishwasher-safe plate for easy cleaning

      Detachable dishwasher-safe plate for easy cleaning

      Dishwasher-safe plate, which is detachable, enables easy cleaning

      Adjustable thermostat ensures perfect results for every food

      Adjustable thermostat ensures perfect results for every food

      Wide temperature range (70°C to 230°C) to choose the ideal temperature for each ingredient so that you ensure the perfect results for every food

      Technical Specifications

      • General specifications

        Non-slip feet
        Yes
        Temperature light
        Yes

      • Weight and dimensions

        Weight appliance
        3  kg
        Product dimensions (W x H x D)
        420 X 100 X 240  mm
        Grill plate dimensions
        420 x 420  mm

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        1500  W
        Cord length
        0.8  m

      • Design and finishing

        Materials
        Plastic
        Color(s)
        Black

