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  • Delicious & hot coffee, in our iconic design Delicious & hot coffee, in our iconic design Delicious & hot coffee, in our iconic design

    Café Gaia Drip Filter Coffee Machine, thermo jug

    HD7546/20

    Delicious & hot coffee, in our iconic design

    The Café Gaia coffee maker brings excellent coffee, in our iconic design. The thermal jug maintains the full aroma and temperature for more than 2 hours*.

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    Café Gaia Drip Filter Coffee Machine, thermo jug

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    Delicious & hot coffee, in our iconic design

    Thermal jug for hot coffee for more than 2 hours*

    • With thermal jug
    • Black/silver
    • 1,2L capacity
    • 2-15 cups
    • Auto shut-off
    Double wall stainless steel thermal jug to keep temperature

    Double wall stainless steel thermal jug to keep temperature

    This premium, unbreakable stainless steel thermal jug maintains the full aroma and temperature for more than 2 hours. Thanks to its double-wall design, the coffee is at least 65°C after 2 hours.

    Smart lock on thermal jug for preserving aroma

    Smart lock on thermal jug for preserving aroma

    The thermal jug is equipped with a smart lock that can easily be operated. The lock ensures the aroma and temperature is fully preserved when the jug is taken out of the coffee maker.

    A rich coffee flavor due to a concentrated waterflow

    A rich coffee flavor due to a concentrated waterflow

    Thanks to the concentrated water flow that is poured onto the coffee bed, optimal flavors are extracted from the coffee grounds.

    Drip stop to pour a cup of coffee whenever you like

    Drip stop to pour a cup of coffee whenever you like

    The drip stop allows you to pour a cup of coffee before the full brewing cycle is finished.

    Cable storage compartment for easy placement in your kitchen

    Cable storage compartment for easy placement in your kitchen

    Spare cable can be stored very easily in the cable compartment in the back of the coffee maker. It enables placing the coffee maker nicely in your kitchen.

    Direct automatic shut-off for energy saving and safety

    Direct automatic shut-off for energy saving and safety

    After brewing your coffee, the coffeemaker switches off automatically for energy saving and safety. The thermal jug will ensure that the coffee stays hot.

    Water level indication for easy filling

    Water level indication for easy filling

    Fill the water tank easily and precisely with the water level indication.

    Technical Specifications

    • General Specification

      Primary Material
      Plastic
      Capacity Watertank
      1320ml
      Warranty
      2 years

    • Technical Specifications

      Power
      900-1100 W
      Voltage
      220-240 V
      Frequency
      50-60 Hz
      Battery Product
      No

    • Safety feature

      Automatic shut-off
      Yes

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Product Length
      22 cm
      Product Width
      21.1 cm
      Product Height
      34.2 cm
      Product Weight
      1906g
      Package Length
      26.2 cm
      Package Width
      29 cm
      Package Height
      38.8 cm
      Package Weight
      775g

    • Country of Origin

      Produced In
      China

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    • Coffee is at least 65°C after 2 hours
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