Search terms

EN
AR

All-in-1 Brew

Drip coffee maker with built-in grinder

HD7900
Overall rating / 5
  • Fresh-bean flavor in every cup. Fresh-bean flavor in every cup. Fresh-bean flavor in every cup.
    -{discount-value}

    All-in-1 Brew Drip coffee maker with built-in grinder

    HD7900
    Overall rating / 5

    Fresh-bean flavor in every cup.

    Delicious coffee from fresh beans: you can wake up your family with a full jug, or brew into your favorite mug for a break in the afternoon. Select intensity, and machine draws exact water for a perfect coffee at the right temperature. See all benefits

    All-in-1 Brew Drip coffee maker with built-in grinder

    Fresh-bean flavor in every cup.

    Delicious coffee from fresh beans: you can wake up your family with a full jug, or brew into your favorite mug for a break in the afternoon. Select intensity, and machine draws exact water for a perfect coffee at the right temperature. See all benefits

    Fresh-bean flavor in every cup.

    Delicious coffee from fresh beans: you can wake up your family with a full jug, or brew into your favorite mug for a break in the afternoon. Select intensity, and machine draws exact water for a perfect coffee at the right temperature. See all benefits

    All-in-1 Brew Drip coffee maker with built-in grinder

    Fresh-bean flavor in every cup.

    Delicious coffee from fresh beans: you can wake up your family with a full jug, or brew into your favorite mug for a break in the afternoon. Select intensity, and machine draws exact water for a perfect coffee at the right temperature. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Drip filter coffee machines

      Fresh-bean flavor in every cup.

      Relaxing to make, delicious to sip.

      • Duo-bean container
      • Permanent filter
      • Dosing spoon
      Integrated grinder with customizable coarseness level

      Integrated grinder with customizable coarseness level

      Integrated conical burr grinder to customize coarseness and unleash full aroma of your beans. You can also switch it off to use readymade coffee grounds.

      Brew in the jug, cup*, mug* or tumbler** with All-in-1 brew

      Brew in the jug, cup*, mug* or tumbler** with All-in-1 brew

      All-in-1 Brew lets you brew in the glass or thermal jug, directly into your favorite cup*, mug*, or tumbler** to sip on the-go as you drive to work.

      Smart Dosing: perfect water to coffee ratio with each brew

      Smart Dosing: perfect water to coffee ratio with each brew

      Smart Dosing ensures perfect water to coffee ratio with every brew, eliminating guesswork and allowing less refills. Always get the best coffee, never watery or sour.

      Detachable duo-bean container to mix and switch your beans

      Detachable duo-bean container to mix and switch your beans

      Detachable duo-bean container with Aroma Seal lets you store and mix two different blends together. You also switch between decaf and normal. It is easy to clean - also thanks to included brush - and easy to refill.

      Permanent filter for optimal extraction time and no waste

      Permanent filter for optimal extraction time and no waste

      Permanent filter can be reused brew after brew. It ensures perfect extraction time for optimal aroma and taste. It eliminates the need to use disposable paper filters.

      Conveniently refill detachable water tank for up to 10 cups

      Conveniently refill detachable water tank for up to 10 cups

      No need to refill the water at every brewing thanks to Smart Dosing. And when you do refill, 10-cup water tank with easy-to-read levels has internal handle so that it can be conveniently removed from the appliance and positioned under the sink.

      Brew over ice coffee to to cool your summer days

      Brew over ice coffee to to cool your summer days

      Coffee for all seasons! Enjoy your coffee warm during the winter, or brew it over ice to cool your summer days.

      Space-saving design fits between countertop and cupboard

      Space-saving design fits between countertop and cupboard

      Easily fits between countertop and cupboard thanks to premium space-saving design without compromising on capacity.

      Customize coffee the way you like it through LED display

      Customize coffee the way you like it through LED display

      Easy-to-read LED display. You can adjust intensity (1-3), number of cups (from 1 to 10) and coarseness level. Enjoy coffee just the way you like it at a perfect brewing temperature.

      Program when your coffee machine will start brewing

      Program when your coffee machine will start brewing

      LED display shows timer-controlled brewing. Program when your coffee machine will start brewing to be woken up in the morning by the smell of fresh coffee.

      Aroma twister for enhanced taste

      Aroma twister for enhanced taste

      Aroma twister swirls the aroma consistently throughout the jug for an enhanced taste.

      Economical and safe with auto shut-off and keep warm

      Economical and safe with auto shut-off and keep warm

      Economical and safe with auto shut-off and keep warm function. Machine can automatically turn off after brewing - or keep your coffee warm up to 5 hours later.

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      • Accessories

        Included
        • Glass jug
        • Cleaning brush
        • Spoon
        • Permanent filter

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Cord length
        0.8+/-0.05  m
        Frequency
        50-60  Hz
        Water tank capacity
        1.25 L
        Bean container capacity
        450 ml
        Brewing time for a full jug
        11 mins

      • Design

        Color
        Black & Silver
        Housing
        Stainless steel and plastic

      • Weight and dimensions

        Weight incl. packaging
        6.04  kg
        Dimensions of product (WxDxH)
        277 * 245 *434  mm
        Dimensions of packaging (WxDxH)
        282* 328 *484 mm

      • General specifications

        Drip-stop
        Yes
        Type of display
        LED
        Filter size
        1x4
        Keep warm function
        Programmable up to 5 hours
        Timer function
        Yes
        Auto shut-off
        Yes
        Brew into jug or directly into mug
        Yes
        Descaling reminder and descaling function
        Yes
        Integrated grinder
        Yes
        Dishwasher safe parts
        Glass jug, jug lid, filter holder, and permanent filter
        Detachable bean container
        Yes, Duo-bean
        Detachable water tank
        Yes
        Aroma twister
        Yes

      • Service

        2-year guarantee
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          • Cup and mug need to be glass or ceramic.
          • *Max height of tumbler is 10cm.
          • **Only works in jug mode.
          © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. All rights reserved.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.